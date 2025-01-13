About OCMO Guidance Documents

The Office of the Chief Medical Officer (OCMO) provides executive leadership, coordination, and oversight of FDA cross-cutting clinical and public health emergency-related regulatory policy matters, including public health preparedness and response activities on behalf of the Commissioner. As part of this role, OCMO offices develop and issue guidance documents to support consistent and transparent regulatory practices in the areas they oversee. These documents are intended to assist industry and other interested parties in understanding regulatory expectations, complying with applicable laws, and developing new and innovative products that improve public health.

Guidance documents describe the FDA’s interpretation of, or policy on, a regulatory issue (21 CFR 10.115(b)). In general, FDA’s guidance documents do not establish legally enforceable responsibilities and thus are not binding on FDA or the public. Instead, guidances describe the Agency’s current thinking on a topic and should be viewed only as recommendations, unless specific regulatory or statutory requirements are cited. Industry and researchers can use an alternative approach if the approach satisfies the requirements of the applicable statutes and regulations.

Guidance Topics in OCMO

Issues related to the development, review, and regulation of: Combination products Pediatric products

Incentive programs for rare disease medical products

Clinical trials and human subject protection

Cross-cutting issues related to implementation of FDA’s medical countermeasure-related authorities

