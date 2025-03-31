October - December 2024 | Potential Signals of Serious Risks/New Safety Information Identified by the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS)
Alecensa (alectinib) capsules
Alunbrig (brigatinib) tablets
Lorbrena (lorlatinib) tablets
Zykadia (ceritinib) capsules; tablets
Antidepressants
- Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs)
- Serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), including selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors
- Tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs)
- Monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs)
- Bupropion-containing products
- Mirtazapine-containing products
- Nefazodone-containing products
- Trazodone-containing products
- Vilazodone-containing products
- Trintellix (vortioxetine) tablets
- Atomoxetine-containing products
- Qelbree (viloxazine extended-release capsules)
- FDA-approved combination products containing one or more antidepressant(s)
Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human)
Blincyto (blinatumomab) for injection
Columvi (glofitamab-gxbm) injection
Elrexfio (elranatamab-bcmm) injection
Epkinly (epcoritamab-bysp) injection
Imdelltra (tarlatamab-dlle) for injection
Kimmtrak (tebentafusp-tebn) injection
Talvey (talquetamab-tgvs) injection
Tecvayli (teclistamab-cqyv) injection
Cabometyx (cabozantinib) tablets
Cometriq (cabozantinib) capsules
Celexa (citalopram) tablets
Citalopram capsules
Lexapro (escitalopram) oral solution; tablets
Cellcept (mycophenolate mofetil) capsules; tablets
Cellcept Intravenous (mycophenolate mofetil) for injection
Cellcept Oral Suspension (mycophenolate mofetil)
Myfortic (mycophenolic acid) delayed-release tablets
Myhibbin (mycophenolate mofetil oral suspension)
Cetirizine and levocetirizine products
- Children’s Zyrtec (cetirizine hydrochloride) chewable tablets
- Children’s Zyrtec Allergy (cetirizine hydrochloride) orally disintegrating tablet
- Children’s Zyrtec Hives (cetirizine hydrochloride) oral solution
- Cetirizine HCl capsules
- Xyzal (levocetirizine dihydrochloride) tablets; oral solution
- Xyzal Allergy 24HR (levocetirizine dihydrochloride) tablets; oral solution
- Zyrtec Allergy (cetirizine hydrochloride) orally disintegrating tablet
- Zyrtec-D (cetirizine HCl 5mg/ pseudoephedrine HCl 120mg)
- Zyrtec Hives (cetirizine hydrochloride) tablets
FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
An FDA Alert was issued on December 3, 2020, and updated on February 10, 2025.
Gallium GA 68 Gozetotide* Injection
Illuccix (kit for the preparation of gallium Ga 68 gozetotide injection)
Locametz (kit for the preparation of gallium Ga 68 gozetotide injection)
*Gozetotide is also known as PSMA-11
Gleevec (imatinib mesylate) tablets
Danziten (nilotinib) tablets
Methotrexate injection
Iclusig (ponatinib) tablets
Imkeldi (imatinib) oral solution
Phyrago (dasatinib) tablets
Tasigna (nilotinib) capsules
Sprycel (dasatinib) tablets
Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists
- Adlyxin (lixisenatide) injection
- Bydureon (exenatide) for extended-release injectable suspension
- Bydureon BCise (exenatide extended-release) injectable suspension
- Byetta (exenatide) injection
- Mounjaro (tirzepatide) injection
- Ozempic (semaglutide) injection
- Rybelsus (semaglutide) tablets
- Saxenda (liraglutide) injection
- Soliqua 100/33 (insulin glargine and lixisenatide) injection
- Trulicity (dulaglutide) injection
- Victoza (liraglutide) injection
- Wegovy (semaglutide) injection
- Xultophy 100/3.6 (insulin degludec and liraglutide) injection
- Zepbound (tirzepatide) injection
Gonadotropin releasing hormone (GnRH) agonists
- Eligard (leuprolide acetate) for injectable suspension
- Lupron (leuprolide acetate) injection
- Trelstar (triptorelin pamoate for injectable suspension)
- Vantas (histrelin acetate implant)
- Zoladex (goserelin implant)
Inrebic (fedratinib) capsules
Ojjaara (momelotinib) tablets
Vonjo (pacritinib) capsules
Jylamvo (methotrexate) oral solution
Methotrexate tablets
Xatmep (methotrexate) oral solution
Panzyga
Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human)-ifas
Parathyroid hormone
- Bonsity (teriparatide injection)
- Forteo (teriparatide injection)
- Teriparatide injection
- Tymlos (abaloparatide) injection
- Yorvipath (palopegteriparatide) injection
Qulipta (atogepant) tablets
Emgality (galcanezumab-gnlm) injection
Aimovig (erenumab-aooe) injection
Ajovy (fremanezumab-vfrm) injection
Vyepti (eptinezumab-jjmr) injection
Ubrelvy (ubrogepant) tablets
Nurtec ODT (rimegepant) orally disintegrating tablets
Zavzpret (zavegepant) nasal spray
Valtrex (valacyclovir hydrochloride) tablets
Zovirax (acyclovir) capsules; suspension; tablets
The “Boxed Warning”, “Dosage and Administration”, “Warnings and Precautions”, and “Patient Counseling Information” sections of the labeling were updated December 2024 to include information about hepatotoxicity.
An FDA Drug Safety Communication was issued on September 12, 2024, and updated on December 20, 2024.
Xembify
(Immune Globulin Subcutaneous, Human - klhw, 20%)
