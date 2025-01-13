Submit Release
What to do when someone opens up about their mental illness

If someone discloses a mental illness to you, showing that you care and asking what you can do to help could mean the world.

When someone discloses that they live with a mental illness, it is crucial to listen with kindness and compassion. 

For some people, it can take a lot of courage to open up about mental illness for the first time. It's important to try not to interrupt. 

Be careful to take in how they are feeling without judgement or prejudice. 

It can help to research and understand the diagnosis and how it affects someone. 

But it is crucial to remember that there is no 'one size fits all' way to support someone experiencing a mental illness. 

Listening to how their diagnosis affects them is the best way that you can help someone. 

