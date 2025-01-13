Wing inducts honorary commanders to strengthen community ties

The 403rd Wing, an Air Force Reserve unit at Keesler Air Force Base, welcomed 17 community leaders into the 2025 Honorary Commander Program during an induction ceremony here Jan. 11.

The honorary commander program invites local community leaders to partner with military commanders to foster a better understanding of the challenges and contributions of the 403rd Wing.

“Our goal is to strengthen the bond between the Air Force Reserve and the community we serve,” said Col. John Benson, 403rd Wing commander, to the new group of inductees. “Throughout your tenure as an honorary commander, you will get a firsthand look at our mission and reservists’ contributions to national security. In return we encourage you share your expertise with us, so we learn about your organizations, and the needs and concerns of the Gulf Coast community. You are our ambassadors who share our story to the broader population to demystify the military’s role in local and national context in a time when less than one percent of the U.S. population serves in the military and recruiting Airmen is a challenge.”

Honorary Commander Lori Frazier, the chief financial officer with Harrison County Development Commission, is paired with Col. Elissa Granderson, 403rd Operations Group commander.

“I enjoyed listening to Col Benson and learning about the challenges the wing faces,” she said. “By learning more about the wing we can work together, exchange information and ideas, and it will go a long way in strengthening relationships. I look forward to learning about the wing’s operations and how we can help.”

After the ceremony, the honorary commanders attended a tour of one of the wing’s 10 WC-130J Super Hercules aircraft flown by the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron. The wing also has 10 C-130Js, which are flown by the 815th Airlift Squadron, the tactical airlift unit. Throughout the honorary commander’s two-year tenure, they will gain perspective on the wing operations through tours, briefings, change of command ceremonies and other wing events.

“Programs like this are important to ensure mission success,” said Benson. “We are excited to have these community leaders as part of our wing. As reservists the support of our families, employers and community is vital.”

During the ceremony, the honorary commanders, who serve a two-year term, were presented a certificate of induction. The new inductees are:

Kimberly Augillard, Ingalls Ship Building-HII corporate manager media relations

Dr. Cedric Bradly, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Jackson County Campus vice president

Robin Chapman, SuperTalk FM, sales manager

Jonathan Dyal, Commercial and Class Action Litigation, Balch and Bingham LLP

Lori Frazier, HCDC chief financial officer

Jenifer Freridge, William Carey University, Business Programs director

Jason Goldin, Goldin Medals Inc., President

Harvey Haik Kalil Jr., GlaxoSmithKline account specialist

Nicole Martz, Mississippi Aquarium, Public Relations and Communications director

David Reese, Fly Llama Brewing owner

Jason Weaver, Huntington Ingalls, mechanical engineer, and co-owner Altered Reality Brewing

Dr. Michael Weaver, Harrison County School District, assistant superintendent

Robert Weaver, D’Iberville city manager

Dr. David Weldon, William Carey University School of Pharmacy, dean and professor

Darius Wilson, Moss Point Alderman Ward Two

Emeritus honorary commanders: