Freedom Wing reservist named Air Force Reserve Command Financial Management SNCO of the Year

Senior Master Sgt. Amber Armstrong from the 514th Air Mobility Wing has been selected as Air Force Reserve Command's Financial Management Senior NCO of the Year for her exceptional leadership and financial stewardship during fiscal year 2024.

Armstrong distinguished herself as a financial management subject matter expert in the development of the Air Force Integrated Personnel and Pay System, a $1B program. Armstrong identified a discrepancy in the new system and led a cross-functional team of 35 members to design the correction, securing $9.2M in future refunds for seventy-four thousand deployed Airmen in the process.

"Financial management isn’t just about numbers and processes—it’s about taking care of our people," said Armstrong. "Mission success requires focused, resilient Airmen who have the resources they need to perform their duties successfully, and FM plays a large role in that.”

A 19-year veteran of the Air Force, Armstrong began her military career as an F-15 crew chief, a role she greatly enjoyed performing. After personally experiencing the strain of disrupted pay and overly complicated resolutions, Armstrong was inspired to cross train to FM, with the singular goal of improving the lived experiences of Airmen across the force.

"Financial concerns can be a major source of stress for people and families,” said Armstrong. “If we can streamline and enhance our operations to help alleviate some of this stress for our Airmen, it can make a huge difference in their well-being and their ability to be fully present at work and at home."

"Senior Master Sgt. Armstrong has quickly embraced her role as the FM Senior Enlisted Leader, providing pivotal mentorship as we navigate fiscal uncertainties and evolving global dynamics,” said Lt. Col. Stanley Lau, 514 AMW Comptroller. “Her desire to lead and care for our people has fostered a positive environment whereby our FM Airmen are thriving and eager to take on new and unexpected challenges. We are truly fortunate to have her on our team!”

Before joining the 514th AMW in July of 2024, Armstrong served as an Individual Mobilization Augmentee (IMA) for 11 years. Joining the Freedom Wing has been a welcome change for her.

“As an IMA, I often felt like a team of one, so feeling the sense of family and camaraderie here has been gratifying,” said Armstrong. “Being able to build strong relationships with and mentor my team of eight Airmen—and all of us learning from each other—motivates me to keep bringing my best self to work every single day.”

The Air Force Reserve Command Outstanding Financial Management and Comptroller Awards recognize outstanding achievement in financial operations, resource management, and leadership.