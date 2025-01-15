Detroit Welcomes 'The Original Las Vegas Cat Show' for One Night Only

Original Cat Show poster Popovich and his rescues

A heartwarming event at the historic Redford Theatre that puts the spotlight on talented rescue animals, inspiring adoption and celebrating second chances.

It's like a cirque show with pets” — USA Today

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Popovich Comedy Pet Theater, a 20-year headliner on the Las Vegas Strip, is bringing its world-renowned “Original Las Vegas Cat Show” to The Redford for one exclusive performance. With a mission to raise awareness about homeless pets in Detroit, audiences will witness jaw-dropping tricks from over 30 furry performers—and the best part? Every four-legged star is a rescue!A Theatrical Extravaganza & GUINNESS WORLD RECORD Holding performanceFar more than your average family variety show, Comedy Pet Theater combines heartwarming pet tales with Cirque meets vaudeville acts, and brand-new, immersive comedy skits. From dazzling juggling and bendy aerial performers on “stand by” (in case any furry friend decides to take the day off) to giant, crowd-pleasing balloons, a pet-themed train station, and even a “rescued dinosaur,” the production offers a one-of-a-kind family experience.Leading the troupe is Gregory Popovich, a fifth-generation pet rescuer and trainer, founder of “The Original Las Vegas Cat Show,” and internationally acclaimed cirque performer. Famously, Popovich was the first Soviet Union artist invited to the prestigious “Cirque du Demain” festival in Paris, where he won a gold medal—but only recently discovered that the Soviet government had hidden his GUINNESS WORLD RECORD achievement from him.From Japan to Europe to America’s Got TalentHaving toured worldwide and earned recognition in prominent outlets like NY Times, USA Today, Santa Barbara Independent, and Las Vegas Weekly, Popovich Comedy Pet Theater also reached the Top Finalist stage on America’s Got Talent. Now, they’re ready to charm their Detroit audiences—and help local shelter pets in the process.Ticket Giveaways & InterviewsWith more than 15 million pet lovers in Michigan, the troupe is eager to donate tickets for giveaways to help raise awareness about homeless animals. Mr. Popovich is also available for one-of-a-kind interviews by phone or in-studio, depending on availability.To schedule an interview or learn how your station/publication can offer ticket giveaways, please contact:Booking@comedypet.com (702)-813-2168Event Details• Saturday, February 1st, 2025 3:00pm• Venue: The Redford 17360 Lahser Road Detroit, MI 48219• Ticketing & Info: redfordtheatre.com About Popovich Comedy Pet TheaterPopovich Comedy Pet Theater has been a Las Vegas Strip resident show for 20 years, combining rescue pet advocacy with world-class performance art. Featuring over 30 rescued pets in comedic and acrobatic acts, the show delivers a high-energy, family-friendly experience that entertains audiences of all ages while championing pet adoption and responsible pet ownership.# # #

See why it's voted best family attraction

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.