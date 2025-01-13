New Grant Available for Minnesota Farmers’ Markets

A new Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) grant opportunity is available for farmers’ market associations to help support nutrition assistance programs at the markets.

The Farmers’ Market Nutrition Assistance Grant will provide funding to farmers’ markets in the state so they can increase participation in food assistance programs like Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (FMNP), Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP), Market Bucks, and Power of Produce (POP) Club. These programs help individuals and families who are experiencing food insecurity purchase foods directly from farmers at farmers’ markets.

The MDA expects to award approximately $150,000 using a competitive review process. Applicants may request between $1,500 to $10,000 per farmers’ market association. There is no match requirement for this grant. If the project proposal is approved, the farmers’ market association may request an advance of up to 50% of the project funding. Advance funds must be requested as a part of the application process.

To be eligible to apply, a farmers’ market association must be located in Minnesota and intends to participate in at least one nutrition assistance program in 2025 that provides food directly to program participants at the farmers’ market.

Applications will be accepted until February 20, 2025.

For full details on eligibility and how to apply, visit the MDA website.

Media Contact

Allen Sommerfeld, MDA Communications

651-201-6185

Allen.Sommerfeld@state.mn.us