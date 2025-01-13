Asymmetric threats, unified training: Enhancing global cooperation and capacity at Italy’s CoESPU

VICENZA, Italy –

United States Army officers, along with 45 law enforcement professionals from a dozen countries converged at the Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU), in Vicenza, Italy, to explore, learn and collaborate regarding the evolution of global terrorism since World War II during the most recent iteration of the Asymmetric Threat Course from Dec. 4-17, 2024.

The Asymmetric Threat Course, an intense two-week course, was led by the Carabinieri, a national Italian law enforcement agency. The course facilitated discussion of asymmetrical threats, including insurgencies, cybercrimes, kidnapping, organized crime, as well as chemical, nuclear, and biological terrorism. Participants also engaged in discussions of best practices and strategies to combat these threats, with a particular focus on financial disruption techniques.

“Nations like Italy have one foot in Europe, and another in the Mediterranean. They are looking beyond their borders to ensure peace and stability at home, and I think that was an important takeaway,” said Lt. Col. Eric Giles, United States Army Reserve Command’s Deputy Provost Marshal and course attendee.

The course was also a good opportunity for Army and law enforcement professionals across Europe and Africa to strengthen relationships, which contributes to a unified and effective response to global, asymmetric threats.

The most recent iteration of the Asymmetric Threat Course, with feedback from participants, will likely result in additional changes. “Based on our course critique,” said Giles, “CoESPU intends to update the current AST coursework and potentially include AST as part of their NATO classes.”

About CoESPU: The Center of Excellence for Stability Police Units (CoESPU) is a renowned Carabinieri think tank that collaborates with the US Global Peace Operations Initiative to enhance global capacity for United Nations and Regional Peace Support Operations. CoESPU is dedicated to training peacekeeping forces and fostering international cooperation in the fight against global terrorism and asymmetric threats.