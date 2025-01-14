FusionAuth Rings in 100% Revenue Growth at the Beginning of 2025

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FusionAuth, the leading Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) solution provider, today announced record-breaking revenue growth, extensive product updates, and an expanding global footprint in 2024. The company’s achievements underscore the rising demand for authentication solutions that can be locally tested and deployed anywhere. Unlike CIAM limited to SaaS-only, FusionAuth’s success comes from a hybrid model built for diverse pipelines, helping engineering deliver features faster.“2024 has been a transformational year for us,” said Brian Pontarelli, CEO of FusionAuth. “Authentication needs to work better for technical teams, especially in today’s test-ship-repeat reality. Solutions that are multi-tenant SaaS only let users down when it comes to local testing and development, and most importantly, security. That’s why we make auth more accessible and secure than ever, with a single-tenant, hybrid deployment model that is also feature-rich, flexible, and customizable.”Just as the CIAM landscape has changed, so too have engineering practices been fundamentally altered. Containerization and microservices are now the status quo. Application engineers are now at the forefront of revenue generation and elevating the importance around authentication decisions. Nearly half of all teams prioritize developer productivity, and more than half of all engineering teams face skills gaps and budget constraints. FusionAuth’s downloadable, developer-first approach provides the flexibility and control that modern engineering teams need to navigate this intersection of security, user experience, and development efficiency.2024 saw FusionAuth’s biggest year of financial growth yet, more than doubling its revenue numbers from 2023 while signing four of its five largest customers to date. The team expects to more than double again in 2025, as the number of high-scale customers tripled in 2024. With a continued influx of engineering teams tired of the limits imposed by SaaS-only, legacy CIAM vendors, FusionAuth is well positioned to continue its exponential growth.Market success is also supported by employee growth of nearly 80 percent year over year, with continued hiring as the new year begins. FusionAuth is expanding its developer, product, marketing, and sales teams with expected headcount to top 100 employees before the end of 2025.HighlightsThe Only Auth Hybrid Deployment Model-- FusionAuth offers the only hybrid deployment model so technical teams can dev, test and run production anywhere.-- FusionAuth is the only commercial vendor to offer dev-first CIAM in a single-tenant model, avoiding the disruptions of ‘noisy neighbors’ in multi-tenant SaaS.Enhanced Free Offerings and Options-- FusionAuth is the most feature-rich free CIAM solution, adding passkey support to its freely-licensed community version -- Now, FusionAuth can be purchased directly through the AWS Marketplace and integrated into container-based environments for FusionAuth Cloud, making it a perfect fit for microservice-driven organizations. Additionally, the introduction of a licensed free version allows businesses to unlock additional features without incurring extra costs.Market Leadership-- 2024 saw FusionAuth announce the launch of AuthCon , the world’s first conference focused entirely on customer identity.-- FusionAuth was named as a market leader for passwordless authentication adoption by G2 in its Winter 2024 report.Above all else, FusionAuth remained true to solving customer problems. Adrián Abad Garcés, Product Manager at Vatix commented, ”FusionAuth allows us to remain focused on our actual effort and shields us from fighting with upstream identity providers in strange environments that we’re not familiar with.”To experience the power of FusionAuth and take your authentication experience to the next level, visit FusionAuth.io or contact the sales team for a personalized demo About FusionAuthFusionAuth is the only downloadable Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) platform with an enterprise-grade, hybrid deployment model for diverse development pipelines. Trusted by over 450 global organizations, FusionAuth provides customers of any size with a single-tenant VIP suite, the option to download and run anywhere, world-class support, and no hidden costs regardless of scale.

