Application Period Open for NCDHHS’ HBCU/MSI and Change Champion Internship Programs – Summer 2025 Cohort

The application period is now open for the 2025 NCDHHS’ Historically Black College/University and Minority Serving Institutions (HBCUs/MSIs) internship program's Summer Cohort. The application period closes on Feb. 20. The HBCUs/MSIs Internship program, in coordination with the Division of Public Health, is a component of the department’s workforce development initiative that encourages college students to seek careers in public health and human services in government agencies.

The program is recruiting students from HBCUs and MSIs in North Carolina to allow more equitable opportunities for internship access within NCDHHS, which supports building a strong and inclusive workforce, one of NCDHHS' strategic priorities. The program allows interns to learn more about what public health professionals, public administrators, social workers, and policymakers do at NCDHHS. In-person, hybrid and remote positions with experiential and project-based options are available.

Multiple internships are available for the HBCUs/MSIs Internship program. Sophomores, juniors, seniors, graduate and professional students and/or public health and human services majors are encouraged to apply. Undergraduate interns will be paid $20 per hour, and graduate or professional students will be paid $25 per hour.

The positions have broad requirements, such as the ability to engage and interact with internal and external partners; compile, assimilate and organize printed and electronic information; knowledge of data collection, organization to create reports, charts and other materials; the ability to present ideas clearly and effectively in written and verbal formats, as well as other requirements. Interns will work 40 hours per week, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Remote and hybrid options are available. To apply for the HBCU/MSI Internship program complete the Summer 2025 - Internship Interest Form. You must also email the NC State Government Application to hbcumsi@dhhs.nc.gov by Feb. 20.

If you have questions about the NCDHHS HBCUs/MSIs Internship program, contact HBCUs/MSIs Program Manager Donyea Daniels at 984-303-6834 or Michael Leach, Senior Advisor, at 919-527-7536. You may also email questions/concerns to hbcumsi@dhhs.nc.gov.