Iron Bodyfit Debuts First NJ Studio in Hoboken

HOBOKEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iron Bodyfit, the internationally renowned leader in fitness and wellness innovation, is proud to announce the grand opening of its first studio in the Garden State, located in Hoboken, NJ. This highly anticipated expansion brings Iron Bodyfit’s groundbreaking Electro Muscle Stimulation (EMS) technology to New Jersey, offering a faster, smarter solution for achieving fitness goals in as little as 25 minutes.“The launch of our first studio in New Jersey is a significant milestone for the Iron Bodyfit family,” said Hadri Jaffal, Founder and CEO of Iron Bodyfit. “Our mission has always been to make health and wellness more accessible, and this new location in Hoboken exemplifies our commitment to helping even more people lead healthier, more active lives with ease and efficiency.”At its core, Iron Bodyfit embraces the power of technology to streamline fitness. EMS workouts stimulate all eight major muscle groups simultaneously, achieving the equivalent of four hours of traditional exercise in just 25 minutes . This innovative method empowers individuals to maintain a consistent fitness regimen without disrupting their busy schedules. Above all, the workouts are tailored to meet varying goals, from losing weight and improving strength to building endurance and confidence.Leading the Hoboken studio are dynamic franchise partners Dellavone Taylor-Lewis and Briana Holdip, whose shared vision is to elevate the community’s health and fitness experience. “This is more than just a workout — it’s a way to transform how people think about health and fitness,” Dellavone explained. “Our goal is to make wellness feel achievable for everyone. Hoboken residents will love the convenience, efficiency, and results.”“Hoboken’s energy and diversity inspire us,” Briana added. “Our studio isn’t just offering workouts; it’s creating a space where individuals can feel supported in their wellness journeys. We’re excited to see those positive changes ripple across the community.”With over 200 locations worldwide and a growing presence in the United States, Iron Bodyfit’s global reputation for improving lives through state-of-the-art fitness solutions speaks for itself. Now, with the Hoboken studio, the brand is fostering a new chapter for fitness in New Jersey, tailored to the fast-paced, modern lifestyle.Alex Lagoutte, Area Developer and Manager for Iron Bodyfit NY, reflected on the importance of this new addition. “This Hoboken studio represents the beginning of something big for New Jersey,” he remarked. “We’re paving the way for more communities to access smarter, more effective fitness solutions, and we’re only getting started.”The Hoboken studio officially opens on February 8th, and Iron Bodyfit invites everyone to an epic opening party on February 15th! Meet our team, explore the studio, and get a firsthand taste of how EMS can help you look, feel, and perform at your best — all in less time than a lunch break.To schedule your free trial session at or to learn more about Iron Bodyfit Hoboken , contact us at (862) 860-9387 or hoboken@ironbodyfit.us.________________________________________ABOUT IRON BODYFITIron Bodyfit is a global innovator in fitness, offering Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS) technology to deliver faster, more effective workouts tailored to busy lifestyles. With over 200 studios in 10 countries, the brand is a trusted leader in wellness, empowering individuals to achieve their fitness goals through personalized and time-efficient training solutions.Take your fitness to the next level with Iron Bodyfit — where innovation meets transformation.Contact:Alex LagoutteIron Bodyfit NYCP: (332) 262-6820E: alex.lagoutte@ironbodyfit.usW: www.ironbodyfit.us

