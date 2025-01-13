Honoring the Visionary Leadership of Ben Espy

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding former state Senate Minority Leader and Columbus City Council member Ben Espy, whose funeral services took place today.

“Ben Espy had the vision for positive change and the courage to make it happen. When I covered him as a young journalist, he quickly earned my respect as a true servant of the people and a man of unwavering integrity. His legacy is forever imprinted on the Ohio Statehouse and Columbus City Hall.”

