Juniper Systems Limited names Dave Cawsey as New Business Development Manager for the UK & Ireland

Dave Cawsey has joined Juniper Systems

Mr. Cawsey brings extensive rugged computing experience to serve Juniper Systems' customers.

TARDEBIGGE, WORCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Juniper Systems, a leading manufacturer of ultra-rugged handheld computers, precision GNSS receivers, and GIS mapping/data collection software, announced an addition to their UK & Ireland office in Tardebigge. Dave Cawsey joins the team as the UK & Ireland New Business Development Manager with a focus on growing the Juniper market share in both traditional and new markets within the UK and Ireland.

With a strong history in the rugged computing industry, Mr. Cawsey brings his expertise from some of the top tech companies in this field including; IBM, Husky Computers Ltd, Itronix, General Dynamics, Avantec PTY and Handheld Group. Mr. Cawsey was instrumental in setting up Handheld UK in conjunction with Handheld Group Sweden with a focus on developing the partner and reseller base in the UK. His international experience is a great asset for Juniper Systems, which has offices in both the US and UK and fosters an environment of collaboration across the ocean.

Juniper Systems places a great emphasis on customer support. When customers need help with technology in the field, they require prompt, efficient solutions so they can get back to work. Mr. Cawsey’s experience will help keep customers with Juniper Systems solutions working effectively in the field across the UK & Ireland.

Simon Bowe, Managing Director at JSL said, “Dave’s experience is a wonderful fit for the JSL team, and his understanding of many of the technology focuses of our products such as RTK, RFID, Barcode data collection and most importantly his customer service will be invaluable to the team.”

Sharing his own thoughts on joining the JSL team, Mr. Cawsey said, “Juniper has a world leading rugged computer portfolio respected by the Geotech, Construction, Military and Field Service verticals, coupled with a suite of professional software services and a focused, dynamic team. I can't wait to learn more.”

About Juniper Systems Limited

Based out of Logan, Utah, USA, and Tardebigge, UK, Juniper Systems (https://junipersys.com) is a world leader in the design and manufacture of ultra-rugged handheld computers, precision GNSS receivers, and GIS mapping/asset tracking software, and provides field data collection solutions for use in extreme environments. Since 1993, professionals have utilized Juniper Systems’ innovative mobile technology in the railway, geomatics, mapping, surveying, construction, industrial, natural resources, mining, military, utilities and public sector markets.

