A prominent community figure presents his personal work as multimedia essays

His personal work is reflective of capturing a diverse and evolving range of passions and interests.

We consider all our clients to be VIPs, and Dr. Senegor’s site deserved no less attention and care than our sites for major urban transportation agencies.” — Susan Erickson, Co-Founder and Product Manager of Local Explorers

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moris Senegor, a prominent community figure, retired neurosurgeon, author, and critic has relaunched his own personal website using Daruma Tech's versatility and skill in branding and design. His vision for his site refresh, faced a unique set of challenges: capturing Senegor’s diverse and continually evolving range of passions and interests while maintaining a coherent look, feel, and voice.

While a professional site for Senegor would have been a straightforward matter of showcasing his credentials and record, his personal site, built for friends, former patients and colleagues, as well as fellow enthusiasts in his many interests, must capture and connect all of his passions – which range from wine-tasting to classical music and fiction writing. Adding to the challenge is his renewed interest in photography – he worked to have his site update allow him to showcase his growing collection of photos.

Senegor likes to present most of his work as multimedia essays, whether from his wine-tasting travels or from concerts of the Stockton Symphony, for whom he penned educational essays on the historical background and musical structure of featured compositions. Thus, Senegor directed the Daruma Tech team to design his site to be simple for him to use and update, which allowed the prolific creator to format and post attractive photo essays (and embed audio clips) without special training.

But Senegor’s new emphasis on photography required not only an expansion of his site, but significant restructuring – he wanted photography to be front and center. Thus, his new website presents his photography as the first section viewers see and features his photos as backgrounds on many of the pages. In addition, the site now includes easy-to-search new sections featuring themed photo essays as well as a gallery of some of his favorite photos, along with captions sharing details on each image and how it was taken.

Personal sites such as Senegor’s are atypical projects for Daruma Tech, which specializes in data-intensive, highly interactive sites for businesses, public agencies, and museums. But the Daruma Tech team takes small projects no less seriously than large ones, according to Susan Erickson, Daruma Tech’s co-founder and vice president. “We consider all our clients to be VIPs, and Dr. Senegor’s site deserved no less attention and care than our sites for major urban transportation agencies,” Erickson said. “And in its own way, it was just as challenging.

For more information, contact Rick Griswold: 561-990-1625.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.