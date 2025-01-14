MūL™ Technologies Unveils Revolutionary Mobile Autonomous Robotic Cart (MARC™) 5 Series to Transform Material Handling

MARC 5 with Boxes

MEQUON, WI, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MūL Technologies , a leader in innovative robotic solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest product, MARC5 Series, state-of-the-art robotic carts designed to revolutionize material handling across various industries.The MARC 5 Series is engineered to enhance efficiency, safety, and productivity in warehouses, manufacturing plants, and distribution centers. Equipped with advanced navigation systems, the robotic cart can autonomously transport goods, navigate complex environments, and avoid obstacles with precision.Key Upgrades in the MARC 5 Series:• Enhanced Navigation: Incorporates high-resolution 3D depth cameras and three LIDAR units for improved obstacle detection and real-time route planning. The new Low Variance mode (LV mode) mode ensures tighter route following and CPATM (Continuous Position Awareness) eliminates the lost robot syndrome.• Advanced Safety Features: Includes a 360° anti-collision system, emergency stop functions, and proximity sensors for a safer working environment.• User-Friendly Interface: Features a simple programming interface with push-to-go functionality and pre-programmed location buttons.• Energy Efficiency: Equipped with a swappable 30Ah lithium-ion battery pack, offering up to 12 hours of operation on a single charge.• Robust Design: Built with heavy-duty, corrosion-protected metal components and electrically isolated motors for easy manual push capability.• Increased Speed: The new version boasts a maximum speed of 1 m/s (around 2.2 MPH), doubling the speed of its predecessor.• Access to Cart Statistics: Users can now access real-time cart statistics, including run time, trips taken, battery level, proximity sensor status, and operational diagnostics, all through an integrated graphical display.• Enhanced Audio Cues: Audio cues and beep-while-moving function can now be heard from a further distance away to help increase safety and allow users to find the carts location easier in larger spaces. The audio cues are also now available in multiple languages."We are excited to introduce the MARC 5 Series products to the market," said Dan Armbrust CEO of MūL Technologies. "This robotic cart represents a significant advancement in material handling technology, offering our customers a reliable and efficient solution to meet their operational needs. Customers really appreciate that our products do not need any connections to operate – no Wi-Fi, no Apps and no provisioning of the facility."The MARC 5 Series is now available for order. For more information, please visit www.multechnologies.com or contact info@multechnologies.com.About Mul Technologies: MūL Technologies is a leading provider of innovative robotics solutions, dedicated to improving efficiency and safety in various industries. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, MūL Technologies continues to push the boundaries of technology to deliver cutting-edge products.

