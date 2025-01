2025 Unemployment News Release Schedule

Monday, January 13, 2025 | 09:21am Tennessee Labor Force Estimates Press Release Dates - 2025 Reference Month State Data Metro, Micro, County, & City Data Notes Press Release

(Thursday 1:30 pm CT) Press Release

(Thursday 1:30 pm CT) January March 6, 2025 March 13, 2025 1) February March 27, 2025 April 3, 2025 1) March April 17, 2025 April 24, 2025 April May 15, 2025 May 22, 2025 May June 18, 2025 (Wed.) June 26, 2025 2) June July 17, 2025 July 24, 2025 July August 14, 2025 August 21, 2025 August September 18, 2025 September 25, 2025 September October 16, 2025 October 23, 2025 October November 20, 2025 November 26, 2025 (Wed.) 2) November December 18, 2025 December 23, 2025 (Tues.) 2) December January 22, 2026 January 39, 2026 Notes: 1) Release dates for January and February data are later than normal because revisions to the prior year must be completed first. 2) Some release dates are on days other than Thursday due to holidays.

