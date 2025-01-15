America’s Mountain Festival Announces Headlining Performer: Ned LeDoux

Ned LeDoux (Courtesy Photo) Ned Ledoux (Courtesy Photo) Official AMF Logo

Premiere Red Dirt Music Event Scheduled for July 2025

AMF will be a world-class festival bringing people from all walks of life together to celebrate the power of music and promote cultural understanding,” — Derek Waggoner, AMF event producer

WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- America’s Mountain Festival (AMF) , scheduled for July 5, 2025, at Woodland Station in downtown Woodland Park, announced today that Ned LeDoux , the singer-songwriter and son of country legend Chris LeDoux, will be headlining the music festival.Ned LeDoux, the singer-songwriter and son of country legend Chris LeDoux, has built a career honoring his forebears while still forging his own path. LeDoux, who has been releasing solo music since 2017 but has been a touring musician since his teenage years, has infused all of his records with realistic stories of life as a cowboy, his relationship with music royalty, and the pain and joy that infuses his work.AMF promotes itself as a celebration of the music, art, and culture of the West. “We are honored to have the legendary country-western performer, Ned LeDoux, kicking off our diverse lineup of western/red dirt performers,” said Derek Waggoner, AMF event producer, and chief executive officer of the Tava Investor Group, the entity constructing the Tava House property at Woodland Station.“LeDoux will bring life to our belief that music is a universal language with the power to unite people. AMF will be a world-class festival bringing people from all walks of life together to celebrate the power of music and promote cultural understanding, Waggoner said.On his upcoming album, touchingly titled Safe Haven (out April 4, 2025), after the tragic loss of his daughter, he uses the memories of those he has lost to help him carry on with joy, celebration, and faith that they are guiding his work.There’s a tribute to his late father in the form of ‘One Hand in the Riggin’, which magically features Ned singing along with a vocal performance his dad tracked 20 years ago. Safe Haven is, far and away, the artistic statement LeDoux has always wanted to make. “My songwriting maturity is more confident than it’s ever been before,” he explains before adding that his fans will still recognize some of his signature style.In addition to Ned LeDoux, Waggoner plans to feature several other country/ western music stars, including Michael Martin Murphey, Curtis Grimes, and Jon Wolfe. “We will also have a wide variety of food vendors, mountain arts, and other activities to keep folks entertained throughout the day,” said Waggoner.A portion of the festival proceeds will support the Northeast Teller County Fire Department, located in Woodland Park. To volunteer for the event, contact the promoters at 719-445-9387 or info@americasmountainfestival.com.Tickets for the America's Mountain Festival are on sale now at TicketSauce SAVE THE DATE!The inaugural musical festival in Woodland Park, CO, will be held on July 5, 2025. It is presented by the America's Mountain Festival and features a diverse lineup of Western/Red Dirt performers.Follow us on FB for more details at https://www.facebook.com/americasmountainfestivalwp . And check out our website at https://americasmountainfestival.com

