MedSure Systems® and PersonalRX Forge Partnership to Revolutionize Medication Adherence and Optimize Health Outcomes

Groundbreaking Joint Effort Integrates Personalized Medication Packaging and Cutting-Edge Medication Management Technology for Unparalleled Patient Care

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a game-changing move, PersonalRX® , a pioneering patient-focused pharmacy renowned for its innovative medication dosing and packaging solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with MedSure Systems® , a leading provider of comprehensive, next-generation medication management technology. This powerful alliance will redefine how patients adhere to their prescribed treatments, dramatically reducing healthcare costs and optimizing health outcomes nationwide.Fewer than 50% of prescribed medications are taken as directed in the U.S., leading to severe health complications and unnecessary hospitalizations. Through the combined power of MedSure's advanced networked system and PersonalRX's personalized packaging and pharmacy services, this partnership aims to drastically improve medication adherence rates, especially for the aging population.At the core of this collaboration is the advanced, multi-faceted MedSure System, designed to ensure patients meticulously follow their medication regimens. Far beyond a simple medication dispensing device, MedSure is a fully networked platform that seamlessly integrates patients, physicians, caregivers, and pharmacies, optimizing communication and streamlining medication management. The system offers automated reminders, adherence tracking, and robust reporting features to ensure that every dose is precisely managed. And every patient has a one-to-one relational care coordinator to assist, a Personal MedSure Coordinator (PMC). All patients using the system have access to PersonalRX's individually customized medication strip-packs, dispensed directly or via the MedSure device and tailored for each patient's needs. By utilizing these pre-packaged strip packs, PersonalRX dramatically improves medication adherence and helps mitigate the risk of missed doses or errors – a significant issue contributing to more than $300B needless expenses and 120,000 preventable deaths annually in the U.S.Additionally, patients are provided a full range of personalized services, including frequent Medication Reconciliation (MedRec), pharmacist-led reviews of prescriptions, automatic refills, and round-the-clock access to pharmacy support. PersonalRX enhances safety and convenience, particularly for those managing multiple medications."PersonalRX is committed to providing an unrivaled patient-first experience, ensuring medication adherence through our innovative dosing, packaging and care solutions," said Larry Margolis, CEO and Founder of PersonalRX. "Our partnership with MedSure Systems takes this to new heights by offering a fully integrated, state-of-the-art solution that engages all members of the care team, giving patients and caregivers unparalleled peace of mind. Together, we are tackling the critical challenge of medication non-adherence, which costs the healthcare system hundreds of billions of dollars each year and impacts countless lives.""We're thrilled to collaborate with PersonalRX in delivering a groundbreaking solution that addresses one of healthcare's most pressing challenges: medication adherence," said Justin Monger, Founder and CEO of MedSure Systems. "Our Medicare approved system creates a cloud based connected care network that keeps everyone informed and involved, from patients to caregivers to physicians. By integrating PersonalRX's cutting-edge dosing and packaging solutions, with MedSure's system we are pioneering an unparalleled platform for patient-centric care."About PersonalRXPersonalRX (PRX) is an innovative, tech-enabled pharmacy service that delivers personalized medication management solutions, helping patients to age in place with ease. With a unique focus on customized dosing, packaging and one-to-one service, PersonalRX enhances patient safety and ensures better health outcomes. Operating in 47 states, the company supports Medicaid in 15 states. For more information, visit www.PersonalRX.com About MedSure SystemsMedSure Systemsoffers a comprehensive, networked solution for medication management, connecting patients, caregivers, physicians, and pharmacies. The system's smart technology ensures seamless communication across the care team, improving medication adherence and reducing healthcare costs. To learn more, visit www.MedSureSystems.com

