Data Machines Acquires Goforth Scientific, Inc., Strengthening Expertise in DoD and Intelligence Community Mission Areas

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Data Machines, a leading provider of advanced data engineering, cloud automation, and mission-critical solutions for federal agencies, announces the acquisition of Herndon-based Goforth Scientific, Inc. This strategic acquisition reinforces Data Machines' commitment to delivering innovative solutions to the Department of Defense (DoD) and Intelligence Community (IC) mission spaces.Founded in 2003, Goforth Scientific has built a strong reputation for excellence in custom cloud-based software and data science solutions, including advanced algorithms for data mining, geospatial intelligence, and analytics. This acquisition aligns seamlessly with Data Machines' focus on empowering federal clients through scalable and secure technologies tailored to mission needs.“The acquisition of Goforth Scientific is a pivotal step in Data Machines’ growth strategy,” said Matt Quinn, CEO of Data Machines. “By uniting our capabilities, we are better equipped to provide innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of DoD and IC missions. Goforth’s expertise in geospatial intelligence and data science perfectly complements our mission to deliver excellence in technology and service.”This acquisition strengthens Data Machines' technical capabilities and enhances its ability to serve federal clients by expanding offerings in geospatial intelligence, advanced analytics, and operational insights. The combined expertise of the two companies positions Data Machines as an even more trusted partner for mission-critical solutions.“Joining Data Machines represents an exciting opportunity for our team to expand the reach and impact of our solutions,” said Dr. Mark Goforth, CEO of Goforth Scientific. “Our shared dedication to mission success makes this partnership a natural fit.”The acquisition underscores Data Machines’ strategic focus on innovation and growth within the federal space. With Goforth Scientific’s tools and talent integrated into Data Machines’ portfolio, the company is poised to drive greater impact across key mission areas.The transition will prioritize seamless integration and operational continuity to ensure uninterrupted service and support for all clients.For more information about the acquisition or Data Machines, please visit www.datamachines.com or contact:About Data Machines:Data Machines is a leading provider of advanced data engineering, cloud automation, and mission-focused solutions for federal agencies. Headquartered in Reston, VA, the company specializes in supporting the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community with scalable and secure technologies tailored to mission needs.About Goforth Scientific, Inc.:Founded in 2003, Goforth Scientific is a Herndon-based software development firm specializing in custom cloud-based software, geospatial intelligence, and advanced data science solutions. The company is dedicated to providing innovative tools that address complex challenges in the federal mission space.

