Kimberly Killian Law Joins Jimerson Birr, Bringing Decades of Insurance and Corporate Legal Expertise

Kimberly Killian Law Jimerson Birr Logo

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jimerson Birr, a Florida-based business law firm, is pleased to announce that Kimberly Killian Law has joined the firm as Group Lead in Banking & Finance , Insurance, Franchising, and Technology Transactional & Corporate Work. Ms. Law brings over a decade of experience as an in-house attorney for major insurance companies and a strong background in commercial litigation to her new role. Ms. Law’s career includes serving as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Main Street America Insurance, a billion-dollar super-regional property and casualty insurance company. She was also Vice President of Legal for Olympus Insurance Company, a Florida homeowners insurance company. During her tenure in these roles, she demonstrated expertise in corporate governance, regulatory compliance, mergers and acquisitions, vendor contracting, labor & employment matters, and litigation management. Her experience extends to providing corporate legal services for small to mid-sized businesses, leveraging her ability to advise senior leadership and C-suite executives. Her well-rounded background uniquely positions her to assist businesses in navigating complex legal issues, including compliance, corporate structure, governance, and contract management.“We are thrilled to welcome Kimberly Killian Law to Jimerson Birr. Her extensive expertise in insurance and corporate legal matters, combined with her in-house counsel experience, will be an invaluable asset to our clients and team alike,” said Managing Partner, Brandon Meadows. “Kimberly's leadership and proven track record align perfectly with our commitment to delivering tailored, results-driven legal solutions.”Ms. Law earned her Juris Doctorate from Florida State University College of Law, graduating cum laude, and excelled as a member of the Jessup Moot Court Team and president of the Tallahassee Bar Association Student Division. Ms. Law is also an active member of several professional organizations, including the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), the Jacksonville Bar Association, and the American Bar Association.“I am excited to join Jimerson Birr and contribute to the firm’s legacy of delivering exceptional legal services to businesses across Florida and beyond. The firm’s dedication to client success and collaborative approach to solving complex legal challenges aligns perfectly with my values and professional experience. I look forward to leading the team and helping our clients navigate opportunities and challenges with confidence," says Ms. Law.###About Jimerson Birr: Established in 2009, Jimerson Birr is a Florida-based law firm dedicated to exceeding client expectations through personalized legal strategies. Specializing in commercial disputes, transactions, and operational issues, the firm serves industries such as construction, banking, healthcare, manufacturing, real estate development, and community associations. With a focus on delivering tailored solutions, Jimerson Birr combines expertise and commitment to help businesses achieve their objectives. For more information about the firm, visit http://www.jimersonfirm.com/ Contact:Jimerson Birr, P.A.marketing@jimersonfirm.comPhone: (904) 389-0050Website: www.jimersonfirm.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.