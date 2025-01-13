Drowning Big Island Pond in Hampstead

CONTACT:

January 13, 2025

Hampstead, NH – On January 11, 2025, at approximately 6:36 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified by New Hampshire State Police Dispatch of a drowning on Big Island Pond near 10 Osprey Fork, Hampstead, New Hampshire. Rescue efforts by various local fire and police departments were unsuccessful, and the New Hampshire Fish and Games Law Enforcement Dive Team and Airboat Team were notified.

On January 12, 2025, divers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game’s Law Enforcement Dive Team entered the water around 9:15 a.m. and began to search in the area for the female victim, who was identified as 56-year-old Emer C. Mezetti of Atkinson, New Hampshire. At 9:33 a.m., the body of Emer C. Mezetti was located by divers in approximately 16 feet of water, approximately 30 yards from the shoreline of 10 Osprey Fork.

New Hampshire Fish and Game was assisted by State Police Marine Patrol, Salem Fire Department, Hampstead Fire and Police Departments, Atkinson Fire and Police Department, Derry Fire and Police Departments, Plaistow Fire Department, and Southern New Hampshire Hazmat.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers would like to remind the public that ice conditions change daily and to always check ice conditions before venturing on to any frozen waterbody. For more information visit https://www.wildlife.nh.gov/get-outside/stay-safe-ice.