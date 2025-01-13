KwaZulu-Natal Education on payments to service providers for LTSM
Due to financial constraints arising from recent budget cuts, the anticipated transfers outlined in KZN Circular 136 of 2024 were not realised as planned. Consequently, as per the orders issued, the Department is proceeding with payments to service providers for LTSM already delivered to schools.
Invoices must be uploaded to the online tool to update records. Once uploaded, the Department will verify deliveries against the orders placed and prioritize transferring funds to schools. The payment process will prioritize signed, stamped, dated, and uploaded invoices, with payments processed within 30 days of the invoice upload date.
In cases where suppliers are unable to deliver LTSM despite the Department’s assurance, such cases must be clearly indicated in the attached letter. Schools should forward these instances to District Offices for further resolution.
