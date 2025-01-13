Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,768 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,602 in the last 365 days.

KwaZulu-Natal Education on payments to service providers for LTSM

Due to financial constraints arising from recent budget cuts, the anticipated transfers outlined in KZN Circular 136 of 2024 were not realised as planned. Consequently, as per the orders issued, the Department is proceeding with payments to service providers for LTSM already delivered to schools.

Invoices must be uploaded to the online tool to update records. Once uploaded, the Department will verify deliveries against the orders placed and prioritize transferring funds to schools. The payment process will prioritize signed, stamped, dated, and uploaded invoices, with payments processed within 30 days of the invoice upload date.

In cases where suppliers are unable to deliver LTSM despite the Department’s assurance, such cases must be clearly indicated in the attached letter. Schools should forward these instances to District Offices for further resolution.

Media enquiries:
Mr Muzi Mahlambi:    
Head of Communication    
Cell: +27 82 519 1420    

Mr Mlu Mtshali:
Media Liaison Officer
Cell: +27 82 088 5060

#GovZAupdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

KwaZulu-Natal Education on payments to service providers for LTSM

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more