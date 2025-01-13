MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela cautions scholar transport operators to be compliant

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has cautioned unregistered scholar transport operators to comply with operating licensing regulations or face the full might of the law.

This comes after the expected start of the academic year on Wednesday, 15 January 2025.

The Department has issued a notice to all scholar transport operators, through their various associations, to ensure they operate legally and that vehicles are roadworthy.

The MEC further warned that operators who do not possess valid operating licenses will not be allowed to transport learners and may have their vehicles fined or impounded.

"Our priority is to save lives in the learner transport system. Those scholar transport operators without operating licenses will not be allowed to ferry learners, and those who do can expect to face the harshest consequences”, said MEC Diale-Tlabela

Traffic law enforcement officials will be conducting routine checks and those found not to be compliant will face the full might of the law", warned the MEC.

For more information:

Head of Communications

Ms Melitah Madiba

Cell: 073 644 9935 or

MEC’s Spokesperson

Mr Lesiba Mpya

Cell: 078 450 9841

Email: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

#GovZAupdates

#ServiceDeliveryZA



