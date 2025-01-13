Gauteng Provincial Legislature on passing of artists, Doc Shebeleza and Winnie Khumalo

The Gauteng Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts, Culture & Recreation (SACR) is saddened by the passing of South Africa’s two iconic entertainers who contributed immensely to the creation of the country’s identity through their era-defining music.

Victor Bogopane (51), known as ‘Doc Shebeleza’ to millions of his adoring fans across South Africa and the world, passed away on 9 January 2025 following a medical operation.

He was one of the pioneers of the Kwaito music genre and influenced many young musicians during his time in the industry. Apart from his adored hits that dominated the late 90s and early 2000s music scene, he will be remembered for his love for community development, his energy, larger-than-life persona and infectious smile.

Doc Shebeleza’s passing followed shortly after that of another musical legend, singer and actress, Winnie Khumalo, who succumbed to illness enroute to hospital on Tuesday 7 January 2025. The bubbly Khumalo, a musical prodigy who burst into the South African music scene at the tender age of 15 worked with top household names including Chicco Twala, Brenda Fassie, and others. She had been unwell and was previously hospitalized in December 2024.

Our prayers and thoughts are with the Bogopane and Khumalo families, friends, and fans. We will never forget their contribution to the creation of our national identity using their talent.

