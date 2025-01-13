Education Technology SaaS Tools Market Size Worth US$ 150.70 Billion, Globally by 2034 at 13.5% CAGR | PMR

Education Technology SaaS Tools Market

The growing inclination for digital learning is driving the market demand.

The instruments offer educational establishments with flexible, adaptable, and economical solutions to encounter the developing requirement of students and educators” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our education technology SaaS tools market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐧 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐚𝐒 𝐭𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐝𝐞. 𝐈𝐧 2024, 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐔𝐒𝐃 42.57 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧. 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 13.5%, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 150.70 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2034.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧Education technology SaaS tools are a method of conveying educational instruments over the internet without requiring to fix or sustain them on one's machine. These services are simple to approach, renovate automatically, and are disbursed on-demand or via a continuing subscription.

The demand for digital assimilating has risen considerably over the years, particularly with more people utilizing smartphones and possessing dependable internet approaches. Digital learning improves flexibility by permitting students to approach educational measures anytime and anywhere pushing the education technology SaaS tools market demand.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Growing Certification Courses: The growing approval of certification and crash courses amidst laboring persons is expected to push the market. SaaS models frequently offer a more cost-effective approach to elevated standard educational resources as contrasted to conventional resources, which render certification programs more reachable to laboring persons seeking funding in their professional advancement, boosting the demand for education technology SaaS tools market growth. SaaS models frequently offer a more cost-effective approach to elevated standard educational resources as contrasted to conventional resources, which render certification programs more reachable to laboring persons seeking funding in their professional advancement, boosting the demand for education technology SaaS tools market growth.Expanding Internet Connectivity: Augmenting internet connectivity globally is expected to push the market. As per an issued report, 63% of the global population possessed internet connectivity in 2023. Enhanced internet approach sanctions more students particularly in distant or deprived regions.Growing Government Funding for Digitization: The growing government funding for the digitization of education is expected to push the market. Governments globally are concentrating on enhancing digital frameworks such as accelerated internet and reach to gadgets.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Understanding key players and their initiatives provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape and emerging opportunities in the market. Here are the top companies in the market:

• Anthology Inc.
• PowerSchool
• McGraw Hil
• Microsoft
• Brightwheel
• Coursera Inc.
• eduzilla
• Kahoot
• Instructure, Inc.
• Google LLC
• Udemy, Inc.
• upGrad Education Private Limited
• Sorting Hat Technologies Pvt Ltd
• Scaler Academy
• Sunrise Mentors Pvt. Ltd
• Physics Wallah Pvt. Ltd

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

• The education technology SaaS tools market segmentation is based on software, end user, sector, and region.
• By software analysis, the learning management systems segment held the largest market share. This is due to the speedy move towards online education and the growing amalgamation of digital instruments in conventional classrooms.
• By end user analysis, the business segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to the growing identification of the significance of staff training and advancement. 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰

The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the education technology SaaS tools market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of the strong education sector and notable funding in technology amalgamation. US schools, colleges, and universities are growingly acquiring digital platforms to improve learning occurrence and enhance executive productivity. US schools, colleges, and universities are growingly acquiring digital platforms to improve learning occurrence and enhance executive productivity.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The region's speedy augmentation of the education sectors in nations such as India and China, the escalating population, and growing funding in education.

𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬

How much is the education technology SaaS tools market?
The market size was valued at USD 42.57 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 150.70 billion by 2034.

What are the quantitative units covered in the education technology SaaS tools market?
The quantitative units covered in the market are revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

What are the segments covered in the market?
The segments covered in the market are software, end users, and sector.

What is the growth rate of the market?
The global market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period, 2025-2034. 