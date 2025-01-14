San Diego Dentist Discusses Minimally Invasive Smile Makeover Options

Dr. Landon Libby, a San Diego-based cosmetic dentist, explores in-office treatments to improve your smile, such as veneers, whitening, clear aligners, and more.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The confidence of enjoying your smile without insecurity or inhibition is unmatched. While some people believe transforming your smile involves time-consuming or invasive treatment, San Diego cosmetic dentist Landon Libby, DDS — founder and lead clinician at Mission Valley-based Libby Dental — offers a myriad of convenient in-office procedures to achieve a powerful Smile Makeover without surgery. These cosmetic dentistry services are timely, minimally invasive, and can often be completed in as few as two visits. Best of all, there’s often no extensive recovery time associated with many aesthetic dental treatments.A Smile Makeover involves a customized combination of treatments designed to address the unique concerns you wish to improve, giving you a personalized dental plan tailored to your needs. Each smile transformation looks different for every patient based on the nature of their goals and can incorporate popular treatments like porcelain veneers teeth whitening , or Invisalignclear aligners, among other services.Veneers offer a long-lasting and highly realistic restoration to hide common dental flaws like gaps, chips, discoloration, or short teeth. It only takes a maximum of two in-office appointments to place porcelain veneers, giving patients enduring results during a convenient treatment process. While orthodontic treatments like Invisalignusually take months to realign a crooked bite, these aligners are transparent, comfortable, removable, and improve upon the limitations of traditional metal braces.In contrast, professional teeth whitening offers the ability to brighten teeth by several shades right away, particularly when patients opt for in-office treatment. The whitening session typically only lasts one hour, providing almost immediate results after your appointment. Take-home whitening kits are also an option and can be more convenient for patients, but may take a few weeks to yield noticeable results.In addition to the many minimally invasive cosmetic services available, Dr. Libby also notes that restorative dentistry can address concerns that are more functional in nature, such as missing teeth, pain, bacteria buildup, difficulty chewing, and other issues. These restorative treatments can be combined with cosmetic services to renew both form and function and improve patients’ overall quality of life. According to Dr. Libby, discovering the best combination of treatments to achieve your goals starts with an initial consultation.About Dr. Landon LibbySan Diego dentist Landon Libby, DDS offers the entire spectrum of treatments for patients’ various dental needs, from routine family services to more advanced care involving sedation dentistry, dental implants, and full mouth rehabilitation. Dr. Libby is passionate about enhancing lives and confidence through high-quality dentistry, often embarking on international mission trips all around the world to provide care to underserved communities. A graduate of Loma Linda University School of Dentistry, Dr. Libby is a member of the American Dental Association (ADA) and the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD). He has pursued continuing education at the renowned Kois Center to stay abreast of evolving techniques, and is DOCS-certified to perform sleep dentistry. Dr. Libby is available for interview upon request.For more information, please visit libbydental.com, facebook.com/libbydental, or @drlandonlibby onInstagram.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.sandiegodentist.net/libby/san-diego-dentist-discusses-minimally-invasive-smile-makeover-options/ ###Libby Dental2333 Camino del Rio S, Suite #310San Diego, CA 92108(619) 276-6884Rosemont Media

