Global Sporting Elite to Join New SportsTech Stage at LEAP 2025

LEAP 2025 Set to Take Place 9-12 February Iker Casillas Former Real Madrid and Spain Player. Investor and startup accelerator Javier Tebas, President of LALIGA

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A premier line-up of sporting legends and tech industry leaders are to take centre stage at SportsTech – a new content track at LEAP 2025, Saudi Arabia’s award-winning global tech event, which takes place in Riyadh from February 9-12.LEAP’s much-anticipated debut SportsTech track is one of a duo of groundbreaking new content stages for the 2025 event, alongside Tech Arena. The new stages reflect LEAP’s mission to boldly inspire, innovate, and push industry boundaries ‘Into New Worlds.’The power of Saudi Arabia’s sporting passion, and the Kingdom’s commitment to advancing sport as part of its Vision 2030 diversification goals, have attracted the industry’s most prominent players to the event next month.Hosted by France and Manchester United football legend Patrice Evra, who is returning to LEAP, the SportsTech stage will feature more than 30 superstars, champions, and game-changers. Big names confirmed in a strong LEAP 2025 line-up include Javier Tebas, President of LALIGA, one of the world’s most-watched football leagues;; Dominic Thiem, a Grand Slam tennis champion; Casper Stylsvig, Chief Revenue Officer, Chelsea FC, and Vinai Venkatesham OBE, the former CEO of Arsenal FC, who will make a debut visit to Saudi Arabia for LEAP.Speaking ahead of the event next month, Javier Tebas commented; “It is an honour for LALIGA to participate in LEAP, a global benchmark in technology forums. I will address the key challenges and opportunities the sports industry is facing in terms of technology. I am also delighted to inaugurate the stage dedicated specifically to sports and technology.”Other sporting heavyweights and industry executives set to attend include representatives from leading organisations, including Formula E, SailGP, the ATP Tour, the DP World Tour and Ryder Cup as well as the Commonwealth Sports Foundation. Senior representatives from a number of global football clubs, such as Newcastle United, Juventus, Chelsea FC, and Tottenham Hotspur, will share industry knowledge and insight, while key figures from the England and Wales Cricket Board and the F1 McLaren Racing Team will dive into how tech is helping them stay ahead in their chosen sports.Delegates will also have the opportunity to join a meet and greet with football legends Andrea Pirlo, a World Cup winner with Italy, and his former Italy teammate Francesco Totti, AS Roma’s record goal scorer. Iker Casillas, Spain and Real Madrid’s legendary goalkeeper, now a celebrated commentator, and Mathieu Flamini, the former Arsenal and France midfielder, and now biochemical entrepreneur, will also be part of the meet and greet.“Sports tech is revolutionising the way we play, train, and experience sports. I'm really looking forward to attending LEAP to explore new technologies that are shaping the future of sport. Saudi Arabia's commitment to advancing professional sport and creating healthy active communities is creating boundless opportunities for tech disruptors and innovators. I can't wait to share my insights and learn from the brilliant minds at LEAP 2025,” commented Iker Casillas, Spain and Real Madrid’s legendary goalkeeper, now an active investor and startup accelerator.The inaugural SportsTech stage is also attracting major investors like Apex Capital, a firm known for its partnerships with prominent sporting figures such as McLaren Formula One driver Lando Norris; renowned professional boxer, Anthony Joshua; and French former footballer, Raphael Varane.Innovation will top the agenda, with delegates learning valuable insights from key sporting playmakers. Casper Stylsvig, Chief Revenue Officer of Chelsea FC, explained: “I’m excited to speak at LEAP and share how Chelsea FC, one of the most successful clubs in football history, continues to innovate in the sports industry.”The role of technology in advancing sports production and culture will come to the fore next month. There will be deep dives into AI, AR/VR, data analytics, fan engagement, sustainable sports tech, the building of efficient sports business models and new revenue streams, and how investments are reshaping the sports world.Recent data from Predence Research predicts the global sports technology market will grow annually by almost 21 per cent reaching a value of US $117.93 billion by 2034, and Saudi Arabia’s recent winning bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2034 reinforces the Kingdom’s ability to deliver world-class events with technological development at the forefront. Saudi Arabia has already established itself as a new global sports industry hub with events such as the Jeddah F1 Grand Prix, the recent Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin fight and the Fury vs Usyk fight series, and heavy investment in ATP Tour tennis, Formula E, football, and esports.“We have made sure that our new SportsTech vertical, in partnership with the Ministry of Sports, is bringing some of the world’s leading industry figures to Riyadh next month, with each speaker bringing unique insights and expertise on how technology and sports are working together to push boundaries on topics such as performance, fan engagement, sustainable event production, and business success,” commented Michael Champion, CEO of Tahaluf, which co-organises LEAP with the Saudi Ministry for Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) and the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming, and Drones (SAFCSP).“We are also hosting a number of leading investors and entrepreneurs who are excited to learn more about how the Kingdom is planning to grow their already impressive line-up of global sporting showcases and what opportunities there might be now and in the future.”LEAP 2025 will run from February 9-12 at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre, Malham. For more information and to enquire about ticketing options, visit: www.onegiantleap.com

