Cybernews Business Digital Index Finds Only 11% of Companies Earn Top Cybersecurity Grades

LITHUANIA, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cybernews Business Digital Index , which evaluated the cyber health of over 1,000 companies across various industries and regions, has unveiled that only 11% of the analyzed companies achieved an A grade, showing strong cybersecurity measures. 63% scored a D or worse , which highlights systemic vulnerabilities that put customer data and operational integrity at risk.The findings match warnings from US officials about rising cyber threats. In 2023, Chinese hackers were found to have the ability to shut down US ports, power grids, and other critical infrastructure. Recent breaches at major telecom companies and the US Treasury show how vulnerable key sectors are without strong cybersecurity rules.“Cybernews’s research highlights the urgent need for businesses to strengthen their defenses against increasingly sophisticated adversaries,” said Aras Nazarovas, an Information Security Researcher at Cybernews. "As cyber threats evolve at an unprecedented rate, companies must not only react to incidents but proactively anticipate the strategies and tactics of attackers before they strike.Gaps across industries and regions"Getting an A rating shows that a company takes cybersecurity seriously and is committed to staying secure. To acknowledge this, we’re awarding those 104 businesses an official A rating badge, showing their commitment to security," said Nazarovas. "The businesses that earn this top rating are leading by example, showing how important cybersecurity is. Unfortunately, most companies aren’t keeping up with the fast-changing risks and are falling behind in protecting themselves."The healthcare industry emerged as the most vulnerable sector, with nearly half (48%) of the companies analyzed receiving an F grade and another 22% scoring a D. The sector’s average security score of 69 is the lowest among all industries studied.Businesses offering crypto wallets performed relatively better, with 21% earning an A grade. However, 43% still scored D or worse, indicating room for improvement in securing digital assets.The index also revealed stark regional differences in cybersecurity performance. Asian companies scored the lowest, with an average of 68, falling significantly below the global average. By contrast, the Middle East has an average score of 77, followed by Europe and Oceania at 76, and North America at 72.Widespread vulnerabilitiesThe report found that nearly all companies (99%) have Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) configuration flaws, a security issue, where their websites or online services are not properly set up to protect sensitive information, like passwords or credit card details, from being intercepted or stolen.Other critical vulnerabilities include:-Phishing and malware exposure (86%)-Network security weaknesses (84%)-Email security lapses (54%)-High-risk vulnerabilities linked to recent data breaches (35%)-Employee password reuse from compromised datasets (49%)“These findings are a wake-up call for businesses everywhere,” said Nazarovas. “Cybersecurity is no longer a mere technical issue, and it must be prioritized by every company. This means establishing strong defenses to protect their operations, reputation and customer data. To tackle these challenges, they should take proactive steps, like regular security audits, employee training, and investing in advanced threat detection tools.”About the indexThe Cybernews Business Digital Index evaluates corporate cybersecurity performance by examining seven key risk areas, including web security, SSL configuration, email protection, software updates, and data breach history. The index aggregates data from reputable external sources, such as IoT search engines and IP/domain reputation databases, along with proprietary security scans. More details about the research methodology can be found here Currently mainly focused on the healthcare and financial sectors, the Cybernews Business Digital Index plans to expand its scope to include additional industries and regions. With the growing prevalence of cyberattacks, this tool aims to serve as a benchmark for businesses and a resource for consumers seeking secure services.

