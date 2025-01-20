Algeria Honey Market Set to Reach US$ 95.63 Million by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 6.39% | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐀𝐥𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚 𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is on a growth trajectory, with its valuation expected to rise from 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟓𝟓.𝟐𝟏 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 to an impressive 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟗𝟓.𝟔𝟑 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑, driven by a robust 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟑𝟗% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑.
This growth underscores the increasing demand for honey across Algeria, fueled by its rising use in food and beverages, natural remedies, and cosmetic applications. With a burgeoning focus on healthy lifestyles and natural products, honey is gaining prominence as a versatile and health-oriented sweetener.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐲 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡-𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐜𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐥𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫-𝐬𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐮𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐧 𝐦𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞-𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐟𝐮𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
The emergence of a robust urban middle class in Algeria has reshaped the honey market by amplifying the appeal of premium, nutrient-rich sweeteners. In 2023, more than 3,500 specialized honey kiosks sprang up across metropolitan areas like Constantine and Annaba, catering to consumers who seek wholesome, locally sourced products. Reports indicate that nearly 1.2 million urban households now purchase honey at least twice a month, illustrating a shift from refined sugar. This surge in honey-centric consumption is also evident in the culinary sector: over 500 newly opened restaurants in central Algiers feature dedicated honey pairings, encouraging diners to explore artisanal types such as eucalyptus and jujube. Meanwhile, around 20 upscale grocery outlets have introduced live tasting stations, where informed staff guide buyers through floral origins and harvesting methods.
Beyond taste, health motivations also steer this urban middle class toward honey. Recent beekeeping union data suggests 600 new beekeepers have emerged in urban peripheries, motivated by strong demand for raw, unprocessed varieties. In direct response, at least 15 urban farming associations in honey market of the country now offer workshops on sustainable apiary practices, ensuring consistent supply despite rising city-based needs. Local nutritionists note that honey consultations in private clinics rose to over 25 daily inquiries in major health hubs, reflecting heightened awareness of honey’s digestive and immune-supporting properties. An additional driver includes the growth of “healthy gift culture,” as about 9,000 branded honey gift sets were sold during last year’s national holidays, reinforcing honey’s status as a premium product. While price-sensitive segments still exist, the majority of middle-class shoppers appear willing to invest in quality. Such willingness points to robust, ongoing momentum for honey consumption in Algeria’s key cities, with producers and retailers poised to capitalize on these evolving urban palates.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐥𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Dutch Gold Honey
• Silver Roots Agro
• Dabur India Ltd.
• Nature Orgayouth LLP
• Comvita Ltd.
• Future Organics
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭
• Natural/Organic
• Processed
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Acacia
• Sidr
• Orange Blossom
• Ajwain
• Clover
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞
• 200-250 gm
• 500 gm
• 1000 gm and above
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Glass Jar
• Bottle
• Tub
• Tube
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Food and Beverage
• Personal Care & Cosmetics
• Pharmaceuticals
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
• Online
• Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
• Convenience Stores
