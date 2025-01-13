PHILIPPINES, January 13 - Press Release

January 13, 2025 Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on China's "Monster" ship being back in Zambales China is NOT starting the year right. Instead of keeping the peace in the region, she has chosen to create more disturbance. As I insisted before, Malacañang should start filing new cases before an international court. Beijing's ships will only keep coming back if we do not take appropriate measures. In the meantime, we must work on strengthening alliances with like-minded nations whose Coast Guards can patrol with ours. Together, let us show China that no "Monster" ship can scare us.

