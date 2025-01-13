Submit Release
News Search

There were 458 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,250 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on China's "Monster" ship being back in Zambales

PHILIPPINES, January 13 - Press Release
January 13, 2025

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on China's "Monster" ship being back in Zambales

China is NOT starting the year right. Instead of keeping the peace in the region, she has chosen to create more disturbance.

As I insisted before, Malacañang should start filing new cases before an international court. Beijing's ships will only keep coming back if we do not take appropriate measures.

In the meantime, we must work on strengthening alliances with like-minded nations whose Coast Guards can patrol with ours. Together, let us show China that no "Monster" ship can scare us.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on China's "Monster" ship being back in Zambales

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more