PHILIPPINES, January 13 - Press Release

January 13, 2025 Villanueva champions push for alternative work setup Senator Joel Villanueva, principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11165 or the Telecommuting Act, said the push to adopt alternative work setup is timely to ease the plight of the workers in their commute and boost productivity that suffer due to the scourge of traffic congestion that is bound to get worse with the projected EDSA overhaul this year. The Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Labor made this remark after the Marcos administration vowed to promote alternative work arrangements to help achieve its employment targets under the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 through a multi-faceted approach to ensure an efficient labor market. "We have been advocating for this since we pushed for the enactment of the Telecommuting Act, as this will benefit both employers and employees in sectors that can operate through remote operation," Villanueva said. The Telecommuting Act, also known as the "Work-from-Home Law," provides a framework for telecommuting arrangements and mandates the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to identify and recommend industries, including emerging ones, that can shift to work-from-home setups. "The Work-from-Home Law, as we call it, puts a system in place so we could open up opportunities to people who need jobs but are constrained from leaving their homes, such as parents who take care of the household, or are in the provinces who cannot relocate and leave their families behind to find work in Metro Manila," the senator said. A 2018 JICA study reported that traffic congestion in Metro Manila alone costs the Philippine economy at least ?3.5 billion per day, amounting to a staggering ?1.27 trillion annually. Without intervention, this figure is projected to escalate to ?5.4 billion per day by 2035. The senator also urged DOLE to explore alternative work arrangements that promote work-life balance. These arrangements would not only enhance productivity and efficiency but also help employees avoid the horrendous traffic that consumes both time and money. "Let's embrace the power of technology to redefine how and where we work," Villanueva said. "Work from anywhere is now the name of the game, which means finding ways to empower our people to work in ways that boost their productivity, and override geographical boundaries," Villanueva ended. Villanueva isinusulong ang pagpapatupad ng alternatibong work setup Binigyang-diin ni Senador Joel Villanueva, pangunahing may-akda at sponsor ng Republic Act No. 11165 o Telecommuting Act, ang halaga ng mga alternatibong work setup dahil bukod sa napapanahon ito, mapapagaan din nito ang kalagayan ng mga manggagawa lalo na sa pagko-commute at nang mapalakas ang pagiging produktibo ng mga ito na apektado ng matinding trapik na inaasahang lalo pang titindi dahil sa pag-overhaul sa Edsa ngayong taon. Ito ang pahayag ng Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Labor matapos ipangako ng Marcos administration na isusulong nito ang alternatibong work arrangement para matulungang makamit ang employment target ng bansa sa ilalim ng Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 sa pamamagitan ng multi-faceted approach at matiyak ang isang epektibong labor market. "We have been advocating for this since we pushed for the enactment of the Telecommuting Act, as this will benefit both employers and employees in sectors that can operate through remote operation," sabi ni Villanueva. Ang Telecommuting Act, mas kilala bilang "Work-from-Home Law," ay magbibigay ng framework o plano para sa telecommuting arrangements at inaatasan nito ang Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) na kilalanin at irekomenda sa mga industriya, kabilang ang mga umuusbong o emerging industries, na maaaring mag-shift sa work-from-home setup. "The Work-from-Home Law, as we call it, puts a system in place so we could open up opportunities to people who need jobs but are constrained from leaving their homes, such as parents who take care of the household, or are in the provinces who cannot relocate and leave their families behind to find work in Metro Manila," saad ng senador. Sa pag-aaral ng JICA noong 2018, mahigit sa P3.5 bilyon kada araw o P1.27 trilyon bawat taon ang nawawala sa ekonomiya ng bansa dahil sa matinding pagsisikip ng trapiko. Kung hindi masosolusyunan, inaasahang tataas ito sa P5.4 bilyon kada araw pagsapit ng taong 2035. Hinimok din ni Villanueva ang DOLE na pag-aralan ang pagpapatupad ng iba pang alternatibong working arrangement na magsusulong ng work-life balance para sa mga manggagawa. Ang hakbang na ito ay hindi lamang makakatulong para mas maging produktibo at maiangat ang kahusayan ng mga manggagawa kundi makakatulong din upang maiwasan ang matinding trapik na kumukonsumo ng panahon at pera. "Let's embrace the power of technology to redefine how and where we work," ani Villanueva. "Work from anywhere is now the name of the game, which means finding ways to empower our people to work in ways that boost their productivity, and override geographical boundaries," pagtatapos niya.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.