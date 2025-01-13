PHILIPPINES, January 13 - Press Release

January 13, 2025 STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON REDEPLOYMENT OF CCG'S 'THE MONSTER' IN THE WPS The repeated incursions of Chinese Coast Guard vessels into Philippine waters, particularly within our Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), require a comprehensive and proactive response from our government. Makailang ulit ko ng sinabi, nasa panig natin ang mga legal na batayan para ipaglaban ang ating karapatan. The Arbitral Award, a landmark ruling issued on June 12, 2016, by the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA), affirmed our claim to sovereign rights in the maritime areas of the West Philippine Sea. Likewise, the Senate has consistently recognized the seriousness of China's actions against the Philippines. On August 1, 2023, it adopted a united and strong stance (Resolution No. 79) condemning the ongoing harassment of Filipino fishermen and the intrusions into the West Philippine Sea (WPS) by Chinese Coast Guard and militia vessels. The Senate also urged the government to take appropriate measures to assert and secure our sovereign rights within our Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and continental shelf. I think it's crucial to take action now. We need a proactive, united, and sustained approach to protect our rights and ensure the safety and security of our people. The Philippines will not yield to coercion or intimidation when faced with challenges to our sovereignty.

