Submit Release
News Search

There were 458 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,249 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on redeployment of CCG's 'the monster' in the WPS

PHILIPPINES, January 13 - Press Release
January 13, 2025

STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON REDEPLOYMENT OF CCG'S 'THE MONSTER' IN THE WPS

The repeated incursions of Chinese Coast Guard vessels into Philippine waters, particularly within our Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), require a comprehensive and proactive response from our government.

Makailang ulit ko ng sinabi, nasa panig natin ang mga legal na batayan para ipaglaban ang ating karapatan. The Arbitral Award, a landmark ruling issued on June 12, 2016, by the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA), affirmed our claim to sovereign rights in the maritime areas of the West Philippine Sea.

Likewise, the Senate has consistently recognized the seriousness of China's actions against the Philippines. On August 1, 2023, it adopted a united and strong stance (Resolution No. 79) condemning the ongoing harassment of Filipino fishermen and the intrusions into the West Philippine Sea (WPS) by Chinese Coast Guard and militia vessels. The Senate also urged the government to take appropriate measures to assert and secure our sovereign rights within our Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and continental shelf.

I think it's crucial to take action now. We need a proactive, united, and sustained approach to protect our rights and ensure the safety and security of our people. The Philippines will not yield to coercion or intimidation when faced with challenges to our sovereignty.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement of Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on redeployment of CCG's 'the monster' in the WPS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more