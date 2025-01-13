Competition Commission of South Africa launches fresh produce market inquiry final report, 13 Jan

Date: Monday, January 13, 2025

Time: 09:00 - 12:00

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, GCIS,

Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard St, Hatfield, Pretoria, 0028

The Competition Commission of South Africa is pleased to announce the launch of the final report of the Fresh Produce Market Inquiry (FPMI) on Monday, January 13, 2025, at the GCIS in Hatfield, Pretoria.

This event marks the culmination of an extensive investigation into the fresh produce sector, following the release of the preliminary report in June 2024.

The FPMI was initiated to assess the fresh produce value chain and identify features that may impede, restrict, or distort competition within the market. Over the past months, the Inquiry has engaged in comprehensive consultations with stakeholders, gathering invaluable feedback on its findings and recommendations. These engagements have been critical in shaping the final report, ensuring that it reflects the diverse perspectives of industry participants.

The final report will provide detailed insights into the competition dynamics of the fresh produce market, along with actionable recommendations aimed at promoting fairness, inclusivity, and sustainability in the sector.

The media and stakeholders are invited to attend the launch event.

For further information or to RSVP, please contact: Lydia Molefe @ +27 76 391 2564.