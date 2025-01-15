Drecom to Launch 'Hungry Meem' with Clouded Leopard Entertainment: Nintendo Switch™ and Steam(R) Global Release in 2025

Hungry Meem _KV Meems that love to eat, sleep and play! Grow the World Tree Improve Meems’ lives Exhibit Overview

TOKYO, JAPAN, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ・Steam Store Page now accepting Wishlist

・The title will also be exhibited at Taipei Game Show 2025 and Steam Next Fest

Drecom Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Yuki Naito)officially announces its new title “Hungry Meem,” and will be released simultaneously worldwide for Nintendo Switch™ and Steam® (*1). The title is to be released in 2025.

The title will also be exhibiting at the Taipei Game Show 2025, which will be held in Taiwan starting on Thursday, January 23. Additionally, it will also be exhibiting at the Steam® Next February Edition, which will be held in February.

Starting January 13, 2025, the title will be available at the PC game platform, Steam®, for registering the wishlist.

＊1 Drecom is responsible for the original story and development, and the publishing of the Steam® version. Clouded Leopard Entertainment Inc. (Headquarters: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Yuen-Yuen Chen; hereinafter CLE) is responsible for the global publishing of the Nintendo Switch™ version.

For more details of the Nintendo Switch™ version, see the CLE Official Site (https://www.cloudedleopardent.com/)

Steam®: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3051240

Official Site: https://hungrymeem.com/en/

Official X (Twitter): https://x.com/hungrymeem

About “Hungry Meem”

<Story>

You came across a picture book about Meems, hungry creatures that live under the World Tree. But the ending of the story was very sad. You can help the Meems by interfering with the picture book. You can help the “Meem” to bring the story to a happy ending!

▼1st Trailer from here

https://youtu.be/Mjml32J_y6I

<Characters>

・Meems that love to eat, sleep and play!

As they gain various experiences, they learn new skills and even change their appearance. The variety of Meems that can be created by coupling them together is endless. Find your favorite Meem!

<System>

・Grow the World Tree

As Meems hold feasts to eat the special meal, the light of their joy will fill the World Tree and help it grow. Growing the World Tree will increase the number of places you and your Meems can explore together, greatly expanding the scope of the adventure!

・Improve Meems’ lives

In addition to “Meem House” and “Love Nest,” a variety of other facilities can be built at the bases where Meems live, including other facilities such as resource facilities, farming facilities, and decorative facilities.

Make the lives of the Meems happy by using the supplies obtained from your exploration as materials!

Taipei Game Show 2025 and Steam Next Fest Exhibition Overview

Taipei Game Show 2025 Exhibition Overview

・Event Name: Taipei Game Show 2025

・Event Period: Thursday, January 23 - Sunday, January 26, 2025

・Event Host: Taipei Computer Association (TCA)

・Event Venue: Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1 (No.1, Jingmao 2nd Rd., Nangang District, Taipei City, Taiwan)

・Official Site: https://tgs.tca.org.tw/index_e.php

・Exhibit Overview

During the event period of Taipei Game Show, the playable demo of the Nintendo Switch™ version will be available at the CLE exhibit booth. For all visitors who play the demo will receive an original acrylic pin badge. In addition, many contents will be available, including a participatory program in which visitors will be able to receive special stickers only at the venue.

<Steam Next Fest February Edition Exhibition Overview>

“Steam Next Fest” allows anyone with a Steam® account to enjoy real-time game streaming and a free trial version of various participating games to be released. The February Edition will be held from Wednesday, February 24 to Monday, March 3.

・Exhibit Overview

“Hungry Meem” will be exhibited at the Steam® Next Fest February Edition. During this period, “Hungry Meem” will be available for free download on the Steam® Store page, allowing you to play the demo version ahead of time. Don’t miss this great opportunity to play the game!

Development Team

・Original Story/Production: Drecom Co., Ltd./ E-One Inc.

・Worldview Design: Yukihito Morikawa

Game AI designer and graphic creator. Representative Director of morikatron Inc. Part-time lecturer at Tsukuba University.

Notable titles include "Pet in TV", "Jumping Flash!", "Astronōka", "Kumauta", and "Neko ga Kita". For all games, he was in charge of game direction, game design, specification design, character design, and AI design.

・Original Concept: Kenichi Nishi

Game creator and CEO of E-ONE Inc. Notable titles include “Chibi-Robo!”, “moon”, “L.O.L.: Lack of Love”, and “GiFTPiA”

Product Overview

Title: Hungry Meem

Platforms: Nintendo Switch™ / PC (Steam®)

Release Date: For 2025

Players: 1 player

Official Site: https://hungrymeem.com/en/

※Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch logo are trademarks of Nintendo.

©2025 Valve Corporation. Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Valve Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.

*All other companies and product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

*The information contained herein is current as of the date of this announcement. They are subject to change without prior notice.

Drecom Co., Ltd.

Drecom Co., Ltd. is a global provider of IP and technology-centric entertainment content with the mission of "with entertainment - surpassing one's expectations." We have more than 10 years of achievements in the IP content business, including games, and from 2022, we have been developing businesses to create and nurture IPs, including publishing and merchandising. We provide new value that attracts users by broadening the scope of entertainment utilizing Web3 and generative AI technologies, and our B2B business leveraging our expertise in large-scale mobile game development and operation.

[Company Profile]

Name: Drecom Co., Ltd.

Representative: Yuki Naito, President & CEO

Established: November 13, 2001

Location: ThinkPark Tower 19F, 2-1-1 Osaki, Shinagawa, Tokyo 141-6019 Japan

URL: https://drecom.co.jp

Clouded Leopard Entertainment Inc.

Established in 2019 with the mission of delivering the ultimate gaming experience to users across Asia, including Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea.

We offer comprehensive publishing support, covering everything from development and localization to quality assurance and marketing, tailored to each region. By doing so, we play a pivotal role in helping game companies expand their reach globally.

【Company Profile】

Company Name: Clouded Leopard Entertainment Inc.

Corporate Officer: CEO Yuen-Yuen Chen

Date Incorporated: 2019/8/16

Headquarters: PMO Gotanda 7F, 8-1-3 Nishi-Gotanda, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan

URL: https://www.cloudedleopardent.com/en

