United States Roofing Market to Reach $43.12 Billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 4.84% | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is set for significant growth in the coming years, with its valuation projected to increase from $𝟐𝟖.𝟏𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 $𝟒𝟑.𝟏𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑, registering a robust 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟖𝟒% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑).
This upward trajectory is driven by a combination of factors, including increased investments in residential and commercial construction, advancements in roofing materials, and growing awareness of energy-efficient solutions. Additionally, the rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly roofing products has further propelled market growth.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:- As environmental concerns mount, there is a heightened demand for eco-friendly and recyclable roofing materials. Solar-integrated roofing systems and green roofs are gaining traction, particularly in urban areas.
𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: Innovations in roofing materials, such as reflective coatings and durable composites, are enhancing energy efficiency and longevity, attracting both commercial and residential consumers.
𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬: Supportive policies, including tax incentives for energy-efficient roofing installations, have encouraged property owners to adopt modern solutions, bolstering market growth.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐒 𝐑𝐨𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• 3M Company
• Atlas Roofing Corporation
• BASF SE
• Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
• Carlisle Companies Inc.
• Certain Teed Corporation
• DoW Chemical Company
• Dupont de Nemours Company
• Duro-Last Inc.
• GAF
• IKO Industries Ltd
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐨𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Low Sloped Roofs
• Flat Roofs
• Pitched Roofs
𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Metal Roofing
• Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF)
• Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)
• Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO)
• Ethylene Propylene Diene Terpolymer (EPDM)
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬
• Roofing Inspection
• Roof Repairs/Maintenance
• Roof Restoration
• Roof Replacement
• Roof Installation
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬
• Residential
• Healthcare
• Educational Institutes
• Hotels & Restaurants
• Banks & Financial Institutions
• Airports
• Warehouses
• Retail
• Others
