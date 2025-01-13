More homes, more funding for northern suburbs

More than 1300 new homes will be built in the northern suburbs as the Malinauskas Labor Government reveals plans for a major expansion of one of Australia’s largest urban renewal projects.

A 71-hectare extension of Playford Alive at Munno Para – Playford Alive East - will deliver approximately 1300 high-quality residential allotments over the next eight years to combat the housing crisis and boost affordable housing in the region.

As part of the new Playford Alive East development, the State Government is committing $25 million to fund necessary supporting infrastructure in the booming area.

The funding includes $15 million for upgrades of Curtis Road. The State Government expects the City of Playford to match this funding.

This is in addition to the $30 million commitment by the State and Federal Governments to create a new dual lane roundabout at the intersection of Curtis Road and Heaslip Road.

The majority of Playford Alive East will be developed on vacant land in Munno Para, bordered by Fradd Road to the north, the Gawler Rail Line to the east and Curtis Road to the South.

It will target a minimum of 30 per cent affordable homes, with almost 400 affordable dwellings planned for the eastern side of the broader Playford Alive site, adjacent to the Munno Para Railway Station.

The site will also include development lots for commercial retail and/or apartment developments. It will maximise open space, with 12.5 per cent of the area expected to be set aside for public parks and walkways and include a minimum tree canopy of 25 per cent.

Due to high demand in the area, the State Government expects to release around 240 allotments per year in line with ongoing civil works which are anticipated to begin this year.

There will also be opportunities for Community Housing Providers to deliver or manage affordable rental properties.

The announcement comes as the hugely successful Newton Boulevard affordable housing precinct reaches a major milestone, with its final land allotments on sale this week.

The last release at the western end of Newton Boulevard includes 13 allotments, of which eight are in the affordable housing price band. This estate has experienced strong demand, selling out at every stage.

Since Newton Boulevard’s launch, approximately 269 of the 282 allotments have been sold, including 167 of the 175 affordable blocks, helping more South Australian first homebuyers.

The project was fast tracked in April 2024 to increase crucial affordable land options in Adelaide’s northern suburbs, responding to surging interest from buyers seeking to call Playford Alive their home.

Located 30km north of Adelaide, Playford Alive was first announced in 2008 as a partnership project between Renewal SA, the South Australian Housing Trust, the City of Playford, and the local community, renewing 500 hectares of greenfield land in Andrews Farm, Munno Para, and the renewal of Smithfield Plains and Davoren Park.

Since commencement, it has introduced thousands of homes and community facilities, including schools, a medical centre, a railway station, wetlands and parklands, a $250 million town centre, and much more.

On completion, it’s anticipated there will be more than 43,000 people living in Playford Alive.

For drone vision of the Playford Alive East site and a concept image click here.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

This is a major project to deliver 1300 new homes in one of the fastest growing areas of our state.

This development will include nearly 400 affordable homes ideally situated right next to the Munno Para Railway Station.

Importantly, the Malinauskas Labor Government is also committing $25 million to improve supporting infrastructure, including $15 million for upgrades of Curtis Road.

I am calling on the City of Playford to match the funding for Curtis Road to address a key issue for northern suburbs communities.

Attributable to Tony Piccolo, Member for Light

This development will help tackle the housing crisis we are experiencing and with almost 400 affordable homes, will enable more families to buy or rent a home in the area.

Fast tracking developments at Playford Alive will increase the supply of new homes and help put downward pressure on house prices and rents.

Its location near the Munno Para Station, will enable families to better access public transport and help with the weekly family budget.