A smoother and safer South Road

Approximately 7.5 kilometres of safer and smoother road surface has been delivered in both directions along South Road.

Resurfacing on the last remaining sections of works between Norrie Avenue and Rothesay Avenue, St Marys and Glengarry Avenue and Cowper Road, Black Forest have been completed.

Additional resurfacing works were also undertaken on an approximately 400-metre stretch of South Road between Glengarry Avenue and Aroha Terrace, Glandore, just before the South Road tramline.

Some minor finishing works are being undertaken in the coming days and some speed and lane restrictions may be in place during these works.

This final piece of works completes more than five kilometres of road resurfacing on the southern end of South Road between Lloyd Street, St Marys and Aroha Terrace, Glandore.

The resurfacing of a 2.4 kilometre section between James Congdon Drive, Mile End South and Ashwin Parade, Thebarton at the northern end of South Road was completed in September 2024.

The $26 million resurfacing program, which involved removing the existing pavement and replacing it with new asphalt, has ensured the long-term safety and integrity of the road surface ahead of the highly-anticipated start of major River Torrens to Darlington works.

Nearly 2 million recycled glass bottles and just under 13,000 tonnes of recycled asphalt pavement were diverted from landfill to form sustainably-sourced asphalt as part of the South Road resurfacing program.

This use of sustainable asphalt has helped lower the carbon footprint for the T2D Project.

The resurfaced sections of South Road are above where the T2D tunnels will be and are used by more than 50,000 vehicles per day.

The South Road resurfacing works program commenced in April 2023, and is delivered as part of the $15.4 billion T2D Project, which is jointly funded by the Australian and South Australian governments.

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

Before major works have even commenced, the River Torrens to Darlington Project is already leaving a lasting positive legacy with the completion of resurfacing works along South Road as part of this $26 million program.

While these sections of South Road will be largely unaffected by the tunnelling works, it’s important the road surface is fit for the long term.

Frankly, residents and commuters couldn’t wait for the completion of major works for this job to get done – the state of the surface of South Rd demanded urgent action.

And when traffic is instead travelling non-stop in tunnels beneath this resurfaced road, it will remain as a greatly enhanced traffic artery.

Approximately 7.5 kilometres of South Road have been resurfaced, including above where the River T2D tunnels will be, ensuring the long-term safety and integrity of South Road at surface level ahead of major T2D construction.

Attributable to Federal Member for Boothby Louise Miller-Frost

The Albanese Government is proud to deliver the state-shaping River Torrens to Darlington Project in partnership with the Malinauskas Government – but even while that work is underway, residents and commuters can now enjoy a smoother, safer surface on the existing South Rd.

The resurfacing program will not only save cars from wear and tear, but it also has significant savings in carbon dioxide emissions.

The use of sustainably-sourced asphalt formed by using nearly 2 million recycled glass bottles and 13,000 tonnes of recycled asphalt pavement has also helped lower the carbon footprint for the overall T2D Project.

Attributable to Federal Member for Adelaide Steve Georganas

We have a huge undertaking ahead in partnership with the Malinauskas Labor Government - and this has been a first step that has been a long time coming.

It means there is not only a new and improved surface for motorists today, but one that will last long into the future for the benefit of the local community.

Attributable to State Member for Badcoe Jayne Stinson

It’s a great relief this work is done, and I want to thank the residents of my community who have been very patient with these roadworks across 2023 and last year.

It’s fantastic they’ll now get the benefit of the upgraded surface – even when the new motorway is operating below it.

Attributable to State Member for Elder Nadia Clancy

We’ve always known that the capacity of South Rd was a concern, which we’re addressing through the T2D Project – but the state of the existing road has been every bit as great a concern for my constituents.

The completion of this work directly addresses that concern, and will provide benefits before, during and after the major works on the North South Corridor project.