Boosting construction workforce with targeted skilled migrant tradies

Release date: 13/01/25

The South Australian Government is partnering with Master Builders SA to bolster the state’s construction industry workforce and help deliver critical housing and public infrastructure projects.

The $500,000 Build Connect program directly connects trade and construction skilled migrants with employers in the construction industry.

Build Connect aims to deliver more than 200 employment outcomes through:

engaging with at least 100 employers to develop partnerships

matching skilled migrants with suitable employment vacancies

providing participants and partner employers with recruitment assistance, support and coordination services

in-person industry networking events to connect participants with potential employers, industry leaders and peers.

Onshore and offshore skilled migration is a critical lever in the immediate term to tackle skills shortages in the construction industry.

It will help meet demand for skills for new housing, commercial facilities and public infrastructure, including the T2D Project, the new Women’s and Children’s Hospital and the state’s first large-scale hydrogen power station, electrolyser and storage facility.

Significant residential land releases in Adelaide’s northern and southern suburbs over the coming years will also require a range of construction trades workers and labourers.

Build Connect is funded under the South Australian Government’s Skilled Migration Talent and Industry Connection Program, which gives organisations in priority industry sectors the opportunity to unlock the potential of skilled migrants, access new talent and fill workforce shortages.

For more information, go to: https://mbasa.com.au/buildconnect

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

South Australia needs more tradies to help us build new homes and deliver major state infrastructure projects.

The Build Connect program will provide a much-needed boost that will help to address critical workforce shortages to support our extensive Housing Roadmap initiatives.

The Government is proud to partner with the Master Builders Association on this initiative to strengthen a sector which is vital for South Australia’s economic development.

Attributable to Will Frogley, CEO, Master Builders SA

We’re entering a time of unprecedented opportunity to create a more prosperous SA – however, to seize the day, we must develop a more capable, skilled building and construction workforce.

We need to attract 30,000 workers to our industry over the next three years to meet demand, including 15,000 skilled tradies.

The State Government and Master Builders SA are already throwing the kitchen sink at trying to attract local talent into apprenticeships and other occupations through gateway programs like Born2Build, but we can’t hit those numbers without a concerted skilled migration focus.

Build Connect will link more than 200 onshore and offshore migrant construction workers with SA businesses crying out for skills. Many of these workers are already in South Australia, but not in their chosen field. This program aims to put them on a path to success – not second best.