Submit Release
News Search

There were 347 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,143 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / Domestic Assault / VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:25A5000213

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy                            

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 01/12/2025 @ 1939

INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad St, Brighton, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Ryan Powers                                              

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a 911 call reporting Ryan Powers (26) of Island Pond was attempting break into their apartment.  Troopers responded and investigations revealed Powers caused a household member to fear imminent serious bodily injury and violated his court ordered conditions of release.  Powers currently has 7 unrelated active warrants for his arrest and his whereabouts are unknown.  Anyone with information pertaining to the location of Powers is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at (802)334-8881 or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police | Troop A - Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd, Derby, VT 05829

802.334.8881 | Richard.berlandy@vermont.gov

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Derby Barracks / Domestic Assault / VCOR

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more