Derby Barracks / Domestic Assault / VCOR

CASE#:25A5000213

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 01/12/2025 @ 1939

INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad St, Brighton, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Ryan Powers

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a 911 call reporting Ryan Powers (26) of Island Pond was attempting break into their apartment. Troopers responded and investigations revealed Powers caused a household member to fear imminent serious bodily injury and violated his court ordered conditions of release. Powers currently has 7 unrelated active warrants for his arrest and his whereabouts are unknown. Anyone with information pertaining to the location of Powers is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at (802)334-8881 or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

