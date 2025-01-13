Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Public Affairs
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Athens Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Village of Albany
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Franklin Next Step Recovery Center, LLC
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
Hamilton Springdale City Health Department
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Hancock Hancock County Local Professional Development Committee
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Basic Audit
Hardin Village of Mount Victory
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Upper Scioto Valley Ambulance District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Holmes East Holmes Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lake Mentor Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Licking Newark Development Partners
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Mahoning Beaver Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Muskingum Zanesville-Washington Township Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Pickaway Pickaway County Transportation Improvement District (TID)
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Scioto Scioto County Regional Water District #1
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit WAPS-FM Akron City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Wayne Orrville City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

