Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Athens Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Village of Albany

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Franklin Next Step Recovery Center, LLC

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Hamilton Springdale City Health Department

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Hancock Hancock County Local Professional Development Committee

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Basic Audit Hardin Village of Mount Victory

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Upper Scioto Valley Ambulance District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Holmes East Holmes Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lake Mentor Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Licking Newark Development Partners

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Mahoning Beaver Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Muskingum Zanesville-Washington Township Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Pickaway Pickaway County Transportation Improvement District (TID)

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Scioto Scioto County Regional Water District #1

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Summit WAPS-FM Akron City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Wayne Orrville City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit