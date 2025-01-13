Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Athens
|Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Village of Albany
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Franklin
|Next Step Recovery Center, LLC
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Hamilton
|Springdale City Health Department
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hancock
|Hancock County Local Professional Development Committee
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Basic Audit
|Hardin
|Village of Mount Victory
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Upper Scioto Valley Ambulance District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Holmes
|East Holmes Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lake
|Mentor Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Licking
|Newark Development Partners
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Mahoning
|Beaver Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Muskingum
|Zanesville-Washington Township Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Pickaway
|Pickaway County Transportation Improvement District (TID)
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Scioto
|Scioto County Regional Water District #1
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|WAPS-FM Akron City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Wayne
|Orrville City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
