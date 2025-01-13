Bioeconomy Information Sharing and Analysis Center Announces 2025 Cyberbiosecurity Summit Speakers
Event details for the Cyberbiosecurity Summit can be found at cyberbiosecuritysummit.org.
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Bioeconomy Information Sharing and Analysis Center (BIO-ISAC), makes its first speakers announcement for the 2025 Cyberbiosecurity Summit.
Hosted by BIO-ISAC and the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, the Cyberbiosecurity Summit convenes February 25-26, 2025 at the Kossiakoff Center in Laurel, Maryland. Details on the event can be found at cyberbiosecuritysummit.org.
The threat from cyber incidents in the bioeconomy can, and has, impacted the public’s ability to access everything from apples to vaccines. The Cyberbiosecurity Summit is dedicated to advancing innovation in the bioeconomy to create a safe, secure future.
2025 Cyberbiosecurity Summit Featured Speakers include:
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, United States Senate
Senator Todd Young, United States Senate
Additional speakers, panelists, and workshop leaders include:
Ben Rice, Rice Fruit Company
Ben Sheppherd, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory
Bill Reid, Google Cloud, Office of the CISO
Charles Frick, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory
Colin Timm, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory
Conor Seyle, PAX sapiens
Curtis Hoffman, Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard
David Kovar, URSA Secure
Edward Chung, Black Mesa
Eric Pooser, Georgia Tech Research Institute
Frans Meuwissen, Amplify Now Global LLC
Garrett Schumacher, GeneInfoSec
Gautham Venugopalan, Deloitte Consulting LLP
Isabelle Brown-Cantrell, University of Alabama in Huntsville
Jake Beal, Raytheon BBN Technologies
Jared Sheldon, The University of Alabama in Huntsville
Jess Smith, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Julianne Baron, Science and Safety Consulting
Karen Meidenbauer, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory
Kevin Flyangolts, Aclid
Kristina Zudock, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory
Kristopher Willis, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Lauren Davis, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory
Nazish Jeffery, Federation of American Scientists
Patrick Pape, The University of Alabama at Huntsville
Parv Mahajan, Georgia Tech Research Institute
Rebecca Moritz, Colorado State University
Roman Aranda, Georgia Tech Research Institute
Scott Ross, HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology
Tessa Alexanian, The International Biosecurity and Biosafety Initiative for Science
William Cromarty, Kirkwall
Additional speakers and panelists will join the event from the United States Department of Agriculture, United States Department of Commerce, United States Department of Defense, United States Department of Homeland Security, and the United States Department of Justice as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the National Institute of Standards and Technology.
About the Bioeconomy Information Sharing and Analysis Center
The Bioeconomy Information Sharing and Analysis Center (BIO-ISAC) addresses threats unique to the bioeconomy and enables coordination among stakeholders to facilitate a robust and secure industry. A 501(c)3 nonprofit, BIO-ISAC provides two-way sharing of information among public and private organizations, including biomaterials-interfacing AI/ML, biotechnology and biomanufacturing, serving as the global resource on cyberbiosecurity.
Visit isac.bio/ for more information.
Press Office
Bioeconomy Information Sharing and Analysis Center
press@isac.bio
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.