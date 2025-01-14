RCMA Appoints Veteran Lobbyist Chip Case to Address Florida Roofing Insurance Challenges

Roof Coatings Manufacturers Association

Chip Case to Champion Advocacy for Sustainable, Cost-Effective Solutions to Florida's Roofing Insurance Challenges

This has placed an undue burden on homeowners and businesses while contradicting sustainability and resilience goals.” — Jenn Brake, Executive Director, RCMA

ONTARIO, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Roof Coatings Manufacturers Association (RCMA) is proud to announce the engagement of Chip Case, founder of Jefferson Monroe Consulting, to lead the association's advocacy efforts addressing the unintended consequences of Florida’s recent property insurance regulations. Case, a seasoned expert in legislative strategy with decades of experience, will spearhead RCMA's efforts to address the adverse impacts of these regulations on low slope roofing systems in residential and commercial sectors.The current property insurance regulations in Florida have raised significant concerns within the roofing industry. The misclassification of low slope roofing systems under the same regulatory framework as steep slope roofing has created widespread financial strain for property owners, including many seniors living in condominium complexes. Mandates requiring the removal and replacement of roofs over 15 years old, regardless of their functionality, not only lead to skyrocketing costs for homeowners but also undermine broader sustainability goals for the U.S. Low slope roofing systems, particularly those utilizing reflective coatings, play a vital role in reducing energy consumption by lowering building cooling demands. Additionally, the unnecessary replacement of functional roofs generates significant waste, further straining landfills and conflicting with national and global objectives for sustainable development and resource efficiency.“These regulations unfairly treat low slope roofing and steep slope roofing as interchangeable, despite their vastly different functions and performance characteristics,” said Jenn Brake, Executive Director of RCMA. “This has placed an undue burden on homeowners and businesses while contradicting sustainability and resilience goals.”“These common-sense solutions will not only alleviate the financial burden on property owners but also reduce environmental waste and uphold the integrity of the roofing industry’s decades-long investment in durable, sustainable products,” said Chip Case. “I look forward to working with RCMA to advocate for changes that protect Florida homeowners while supporting the state’s economic and environmental goals.”RCMA remains committed to collaborating with state legislators, regulatory bodies, and industry stakeholders to ensure the development of practical, sustainable policies that address the needs of Florida’s residents and the roofing industry.For more information about the RCMA, please visit www.roofcoatings.org About RCMA:The Roof Coatings Manufacturers Association (RCMA) is the national trade association representing manufacturers of asphaltic and reflective roof coatings, as well as their suppliers. RCMA is dedicated to advancing the roofing industry through advocacy, education, and sustainability initiatives.

