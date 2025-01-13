PHILIPPINES, January 13 - Press Release

January 12, 2025 Poe Vows One Big Push for Animal Welfare Bill Sen. Grace Poe committed to exerting every possible effort to see the passage of the animal welfare bill, stating that animal abuse remains rampant and is on the rise. "Harrowing cases of animal cruelty pop up in the news and on social media, but too often, the abusers go unpunished," Poe said. "We need a more comprehensive and tougher law that will not only give perpetrators a slap on the wrist. Let's make this happen in this Congress," added the chairperson of the Senate Finance Committee. Poe had earlier filed Senate Bill No. 2458, which aims to amend the 26-year-old Animal Welfare Law by introducing tighter standards, tougher penalties, and the creation of a Barangay Animal Welfare Task Force. The senator emphasized that time is of the essence in acting on the measure, as the 19th Congress ends on June 30 of this year. Poe will also conclude her two-term, 12-year stint in the Senate but vowed to continue her advocacy for animal welfare. She stated that the cases of animal abuse are too grave to be ignored. Recently, the owners of a dog that went missing discovered their furry companion dead and burned in a province in the Visayas. Reports indicate that a man killed and torched the dog, suspected of having bitten a chicken. A video posted by a netizen also went viral, showing a tricycle driver dragging a cat. Under the bill, the task force will empower local officers to address animal welfare issues with urgency. A section of the measure also deputizes as animal welfare enforcement officers those volunteers who have undergone the necessary training. Furthermore, it will establish standards aimed at promoting responsible pet ownership, as well as ethical behavior and accountability from all those who have control over or provide care to animals. "This bill is always worth fighting for as animal welfare reflects society's capacity for compassion," Poe said.

