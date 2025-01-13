Submit Release
January 12, 2025

Press statement of Senator Francis Tolentino
Supporting the Iglesia ni Cristo "Rally for Peace"

I express my full support for the Iglesia ni Cristo's "Rally for Peace" happening tomorrow, January 13, 2025, in Manila. This initiative is a timely and vital reminder of the need for unity dialogue, and harmony amidst the challenges our nation faces.

The Rally for Peace reflects the shared desire of Filipinos for understanding and cooperation, transcending divisions for the common good. I commend the Iglesia ni Cristo for leading this effort and inspiring us all to work together for a more peaceful and united Philippines.

Mabuhay ang pagkakaisa at kapayapaan!
FRANCIS "TOL" N. TOLENTINO

