With eye toward L.A.’s recovery, Governor Newsom issues executive order directing fast action to clear debris, prepare for mudslides and flooding
The Governor announced this latest executive order following tours of the devastation caused by the Eaton and Palisades fires, with stops in Altadena and the Pacific Palisades this morning. While there, he met with first responders and wildfire survivors.
State’s all-in response
California has mobilized more than 15,000+ personnel including firefighters, guard servicemembers, highway patrol officers and transportation teams to support the ongoing firefight.
In addition, these response efforts include more than 1,900 pieces of firefighting equipment, including 1,390+ engines, 80+ aircraft, 170+ dozers and 160+ water tenders to aid in putting out the fires.
On Tuesday, Governor Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency and he subsequently issued an executive order to support communities affected by the ongoing fires. Text of the executive order is available here. On Wednesday, President Biden quickly approved Governor Newsom’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support ongoing response efforts. The state also received continued federal assistance to combat the Hurst, Eaton, and Palisades Fires.
Get help today
Californians can go to CA.gov/LAfires – a hub for information and resources from state, local and federal government.
Individuals and business owners who sustained losses from wildfires in Los Angeles County can apply for disaster assistance:
- Online at DisasterAssistance.gov
- By calling 800-621-3362
- By using the FEMA smart phone application
- Assistance is available in over 40 languages
- If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.
