Governor Newsom and Acting Governor Kounalakis issue statements, lower flags, and announce the posthumous induction of John Burton into the California Hall of Fame

“There was no greater champion for the poor, the bullied, the disabled, and forgotten Californians than John Burton. He was a towering figure — a legendary force whose decades of service shaped our state and our politics for the better.

“John devoted his life to public service with a candor, passion, and determination that were simply unmatched. He breathed life into our democracy, built institutions that endure to this day, and never wavered in his fight for working people.

“His legacy is not only written in the policies he helped enact, but in the countless lives he touched and uplifted, including my own. California is a stronger, fairer place because of John Burton, and his courage, his conviction, and his heart will continue to guide us for generations to come. Jennifer and I are praying for his family during this time of mourning.”