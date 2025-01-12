Shaftsbury Barracks / Reckless Endangerment, Cruelty to a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25B3000134

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 01/12/2025 at approximately 0730 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Canal Drive Readsboro, VT

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment, Cruelty to a Child

ACCUSED: Suzanne Sylvester

AGE: 74

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jamaica, VT

VICTIM: Juvenile

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to an incident that originated on Canal Drive in the Town of Readsboro. During the investigation it was found that Suzanne Sylvester of Jamaica, VT drove a toddler from a residence in Readsboro, Vermont to another residence in Jamaica, Vermont without properly securing the juvenile in a car seat.

Sylvester was later located and placed under arrest for the above offenses. Sylvester was processed at the Winhall Police Department and later issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 01/13/2025 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/13/2025 at 1230 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

