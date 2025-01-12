Shaftsbury Barracks / Reckless Endangerment, Cruelty to a Child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B3000134
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 01/12/2025 at approximately 0730 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Canal Drive Readsboro, VT
VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment, Cruelty to a Child
ACCUSED: Suzanne Sylvester
AGE: 74
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jamaica, VT
VICTIM: Juvenile
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to an incident that originated on Canal Drive in the Town of Readsboro. During the investigation it was found that Suzanne Sylvester of Jamaica, VT drove a toddler from a residence in Readsboro, Vermont to another residence in Jamaica, Vermont without properly securing the juvenile in a car seat.
Sylvester was later located and placed under arrest for the above offenses. Sylvester was processed at the Winhall Police Department and later issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 01/13/2025 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/13/2025 at 1230 hours.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Colin Shepley
Vermont State Police Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.