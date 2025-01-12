Submit Release
News Search

There were 108 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,895 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks / Reckless Endangerment, Cruelty to a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B3000134

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley                             

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 01/12/2025 at approximately 0730 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Canal Drive Readsboro, VT

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment, Cruelty to a Child

 

ACCUSED: Suzanne Sylvester                                         

AGE: 74

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jamaica, VT

 

VICTIM: Juvenile

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to an incident that originated on Canal Drive in the Town of Readsboro. During the investigation it was found that Suzanne Sylvester of Jamaica, VT drove a toddler from a residence in Readsboro, Vermont to another residence in Jamaica, Vermont without properly securing the juvenile in a car seat.

 

Sylvester was later located and placed under arrest for the above offenses. Sylvester was processed at the Winhall Police Department and later issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 01/13/2025 at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/13/2025 at 1230 hours.             

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks / Reckless Endangerment, Cruelty to a Child

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more