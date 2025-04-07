St Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Mischief request for information

VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25A4002874 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mark Pohlman STATION: St. Johnsbury CONTACT#: 748-3111 DATE/TIME: between 4/3/2025 2300 hours - 4/4/2025 1000 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Ravenwood Road, W Fairlee VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief / Unlawful Trespass ACCUSED: unknown at this time AGE: CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: VICTIM: Scott King AGE: 53 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: W Fairlee VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 4/4/2025 at approximately 1054 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a vandalism on Ravenwood Road in the town of West Fairlee. Investigation revealed that sometime between 2300 hours on 4/3/2025 and 1000 hours on 4/4/2025, someone entered a vehicle on the victim’s property without permission and caused damage. Anyone with information into this matter is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111. Trooper Mark Pohlman Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks 802-748-3111

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.