St Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Mischief request for information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4002874
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mark Pohlman
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 748-3111
DATE/TIME: between 4/3/2025 2300 hours - 4/4/2025 1000 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ravenwood Road, W Fairlee
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief / Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: unknown at this time
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Scott King
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: W Fairlee VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 4/4/2025 at approximately 1054 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a vandalism on Ravenwood Road in the town of West Fairlee. Investigation revealed that sometime between 2300 hours on 4/3/2025 and 1000 hours on 4/4/2025, someone entered a vehicle on the victim’s property without permission and caused damage. Anyone with information into this matter is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.
