St Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Mischief request for information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4002874

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mark Pohlman                      

STATION:   St. Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#: 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: between 4/3/2025 2300 hours - 4/4/2025 1000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ravenwood Road, W Fairlee

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief / Unlawful Trespass

 

ACCUSED: unknown at this time                                       

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Scott King

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: W Fairlee VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 4/4/2025 at approximately 1054 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a vandalism on Ravenwood Road in the town of West Fairlee. Investigation revealed that sometime between 2300 hours on 4/3/2025 and 1000 hours on 4/4/2025, someone entered a vehicle on the victim’s property without permission and caused damage. Anyone with information into this matter is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.

 

Trooper Mark Pohlman

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111

 

