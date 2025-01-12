Building a Sequoia Forest in the Arizona Desert: How Waffle Forest is Transforming the Landscape

About

Waffle Forest is a non-profit with plans to tackle the air pollution problem in the metro Phoenix area by planting the world's first 'tech forest' filled with 'smart trees' on an old landfill site. The goal is to plant 10,000 trees equipped with state-of-the-art technology that will measure the amount of carbon they remove from the air. Once the 'tech forest' is completed, direct-air capture infrastructure will be added to the site to exponentially increase the carbon-capture abilities of the development. Waffle Forest gets its name from the rows of 15-foot-square footprints of each tree installation, which will resemble a waffle pattern from the air. The 501(c)3 non-profit organization has applied for numerous grants and also plans to create sponsorship opportunities to fund the project. Future plans include creating Waffle Forests on other wasteland locations throughout Arizona and expanding the program across the United States to reduce air pollution nationwide.

http://waffleforest.org