Williams AV Appoints Two New International Technical Sales Managers to Drive Global Growth

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Williams AV , a global leader in assistive communication technology, proudly announces the expansion of its international sales team with the addition of two seasoned AV professionals. Michael Carvosso joins as International Technical Sales Manager for Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia, while Sanjay Kumar has been appointed International Technical Sales Manager for the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) South and East Asia regions.“We experienced a record year of sales growth in our international markets,” said Per Persson, VP of International Sales and Business Development at Williams AV. “In 2024, we saw explosive growth in Europe, Australia, and the Middle East, highlighting the need to enhance our sales support for customers in these regions. Michael and Sanjay’s extensive experience in the pro AV industry will strengthen our ability to serve these key regions and further drive our expansion.”Williams AV’s international presence has grown steadily over the past three years, supported by strategic partnerships and the addition of distribution partners worldwide. This momentum underscores the company’s commitment to providing cutting-edge assistive communication solutions and superior customer support across global markets.About the New Team MembersMichael Carvosso – Int'l Technical Sales Manager | Australia, New Zealand & Southeast AsiaBased in Australia, Carvosso brings more than 25 years of experience in the professional AV industry. His impressive career includes leadership roles at Bose Professional, Australia-based distributor Westan, Philips Electronics, and Avico Electronics. Carvosso’s extensive knowledge of the Australian and Southeast Asian markets makes him a valuable asset in driving regional growth and supporting customer success.Sanjay Kumar - Int'l Technical Sales Manager | MENA, South Asia, and East AsiaBased in United Arab Emirates, Kumar brings over 25 years of expertise in sales and project management within the Middle East and North Africa regions. His career highlights include positions at VDA Telkonet, and Robert Bosch Middle East. Kumar’s deep understanding of the MENA and South and East Asian markets positions him to deliver exceptional technical and consultative support to clients.“We are thrilled to welcome Michael and Sanjay to our international sales team,” said Persson. “They have a proven track record of fostering strong relationships, and their extensive industry experience and ability to bridge technical complexity with client needs will provide our customers with unparalleled support.”Adding Carvosso and Kumar bolsters Williams AV’s international sales team, joining Julian Young, who is based in the United Kingdom and leads sales efforts across Europe. Together, this dynamic team will ensure Williams AV continues to meet the growing demand for assistive communication technologies worldwide.# # #About Williams AVHeadquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Williams AV has been the leader in assistive communication technology since 1976. The company revolutionized the industry with the first assistive listening system, transforming the way people connect and communicate by breaking down communication barriers and enhancing intelligibility.Williams AV’s comprehensive portfolio includes solutions for assistive listening, language interpretation, intercom systems, classroom audio, guided tours, and entertainment. Designed for seamless integration and accessibility, these products foster inclusive communication experiences in diverse environments—from classrooms and courtrooms to houses of worship and stadiums.With a global presence spanning over 60 countries, Williams AV collaborates with a trusted network of distributors and integrators to deliver innovative solutions for professional and consumer use. Committed to innovation, quality, and exceptional service, Williams AV is dedicated to empowering individuals and communities worldwide.Williams AV – Empowering Connections Through Assistive Communication.Learn more at www.WilliamsAV.com

